Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024

6 November 2023, 12:10

Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024
Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

This is how you can apply to be on Married At First Sight UK 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK returned this year with a handful of new singletons looking to meet the love of their lives through the experiment - while causing chaos and drama in the meantime.

The show's concept sees the MAFS experts pair singletons up before they meet for the first time on their wedding day as they marry a stranger.

During the following weeks, the experts help the couples establish their relationships as they work out if the want to continue their romance in the real world.

With many success stories from the past series, many singletons will be looking at turning to Married At First Sight as a way to meet their soulmate - and now you can apply!

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are on the lookout for new Married At First Sight contestants
Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are on the lookout for new Married At First Sight contestants. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How to apply for Married At First Sight

If you'd like to take part in a future series of Married At First Sight, you can visit channel4.com/takepart.

The closing date for applications has not been announced, however, it is possible to apply now.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have caused drama and scandal throughout the series
The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have caused drama and scandal throughout the series. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Which Married At First Sight UK couples are still together?

Married At First Sight UK has seen many dramas, but also many success stories with some couples who have gone on to strengthen their relationship on the outside world.

Couples from Married At First Sight UK still together are:

Couples from Married At First Sight Australia still together are:

Married At First Sight 2021 star Tayah and Adam are still together, have a daughter and will be getting married later this year
Married At First Sight 2021 star Tayah and Adam are still together, have a daughter and will be getting married later this year. Picture: Tayah Victoria / Instagram

When is Married At First Sight on?

Married At First Sight airs at 9:00pm on E4 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The show does not air new episodes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, however, repeats take place over the weekend.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 start date confirmed

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight UK 203 end? Finale date revealed

Married At First Sight expert teases biggest twist yet for Paul Liba and Tasha Jay

Married At First Sight expert teases biggest twist yet for Paul Liba and Tasha Jay

When is Married At First Sight UK on, what nights does it air and what time?

When is Married At First Sight UK on, what nights does it air and what time?

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam reveal they're getting married for real this Christmas

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam reveal they're getting married for real this Christmas

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: When is it out?

Married At First expert Paul Carrick Brunson responds to backlash over remarks about his kids

Married At First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson says wife is 'more of a priority than his kids'

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle denies cheating on wife Erica Roberts

Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle denies cheating on wife Erica Roberts

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: First look at rumoured campmates

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.

Stacey Solomon set to return to Loose Women next week after 10 month break

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning as car insurance prices soar

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning as car insurance prices soar

Lifestyle

Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

Bonfire Night 2023: How to help keep your pets safe and calm from fireworks

Lifestyle

Is it time to say goodbye to fireworks?

Bonfire Night 2023: Poll finds 72 per cent of people want fireworks banned for pets

Lifestyle

Deadline to send Christmas cards revealed as Royal Mail release festive stamps

Deadline to send Christmas cards revealed as Royal Mail release festive stamps

News

Married At First Sight's Arthur defends Laura's friends following backlash

Married At First Sight's Arthur defends Laura's friends following backlash

How to pronounce Storm Ciarán and name meaning explained

How to pronounce Storm Ciarán and name meaning explained

Weather

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey

Married At First Sight viewers praise Jordan for opening up about OCD diagnosis

Married At First Sight viewers praise Jordan for opening up about OCD diagnosis

Married At First Sight’s Luke Worley says show stress caused him to be put on medication

Married At First Sight’s Luke Worley says show stress caused him to be put on medication

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

Married At First Sight’s Sean Malkin breaks up with Mark Kiley at tonight’s dinner party

Married At First Sight’s Sean breaks up with Mark at tonight’s dinner party

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

Married At First Sight's Tasha hits back after viewers brand her 'toxic'

Married At First Sight's Tasha hits back after viewers brand her 'toxic'

Married At First Sight star George Roberts 'will face no further action' after arrest

Married At First Sight star George Roberts 'will face no further action' after arrest

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?