Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

This is how you can apply to be on Married At First Sight UK 2024.

Married At First Sight UK returned this year with a handful of new singletons looking to meet the love of their lives through the experiment - while causing chaos and drama in the meantime.

The show's concept sees the MAFS experts pair singletons up before they meet for the first time on their wedding day as they marry a stranger.

During the following weeks, the experts help the couples establish their relationships as they work out if the want to continue their romance in the real world.

With many success stories from the past series, many singletons will be looking at turning to Married At First Sight as a way to meet their soulmate - and now you can apply!

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are on the lookout for new Married At First Sight contestants. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How to apply for Married At First Sight

If you'd like to take part in a future series of Married At First Sight, you can visit channel4.com/takepart.

The closing date for applications has not been announced, however, it is possible to apply now.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have caused drama and scandal throughout the series. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Which Married At First Sight UK couples are still together?

Married At First Sight UK has seen many dramas, but also many success stories with some couples who have gone on to strengthen their relationship on the outside world.

Couples from Married At First Sight UK still together are:

Couples from Married At First Sight Australia still together are:

Married At First Sight 2021 star Tayah and Adam are still together, have a daughter and will be getting married later this year. Picture: Tayah Victoria / Instagram

When is Married At First Sight on?

Married At First Sight airs at 9:00pm on E4 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The show does not air new episodes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, however, repeats take place over the weekend.

