When is Married At First Sight UK on, what nights does it air and what time?

By Alice Dear

This is when Married At First Sight UK on, what nights new episodes air and what time it is on.

Married At First Sight UK made a huge return this year with a handful of hopeful singletons who put their hopes in the experts in order to find a husband or wife.

We're past the halfway mark of the series, and with the final approaching, the remaining couples are starting to decide whether they see a future with their partner outside of the experiment.

From Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's fight to JJ Slater and Ella Morgan returning as a new couple, the drama has kept viewers hooked as they await the new episodes and the scandal that comes with them.

Here's everything you need to know about when Married At First Sight UK is on TV, what nights it airs and what time it is on - to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Married At First Sight UK 2023 has bought us many fallouts, including this one between Tasha and Erica at the spa day. Picture: E4

What nights is Married At First Sight on?

Married At First Sight airs at 9:00pm on E4 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The show does not air new episodes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, however, repeats take place over the weekend.

Luke and Jordan have a physical fight on MAFS UK

How many episodes of Married At First Sight?

This year's Married At First Sight will be the longest-running series so far with a whopping 36 episodes.

When does Married At First Sight end?

While an end date for Married At First Sight has not been revealed yet, with the series kicking off on Monday, 18th September and airing 36 episodes, we've worked out it should come to an end on Thursday, 16th November or around that time.

The full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2023. Picture: E4

What channel is Married At First Sight on?

Married At First Sight airs on E4 and E4+1 an hour later.

You can also watch the episodes on streaming service All4.

