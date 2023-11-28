Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS favourite Mark Kiley has given fans an update on his life after the show.

Married At First Sight star Mark Kiley, 36, has revealed he was 'mis-sold a dream' and is back at his old workplace after taking part in the reality TV series.

Viewers saw Mark marry Sean Malkin, 31, on the show, however their relationship quickly fizzled out and the couple split during one of the dramatic dinner parties.

Since leaving MAFS, Mark has confirmed that he is back at the company he use to work for and says he 'wouldn't have bothered with the show' if he knew what his experience would be like.

In an interview with The Sun, Mark confessed: "I thought I’d be living the high life, going to events, doing lots of Instagram stuff and that life would be better after being on the show. It feels like I was mis-sold a dream."

Mark Kiley believes he was 'mis-sold a dream' on Married At First Sight. Pictured here with Sean Malkin. Picture: Channel 4

The groom continued: "If I had known I’d only be there for such a short amount of time I wouldn’t have bothered. My match wasn’t ready for a relationship and I’ve had to go back to my old workplace."

Mark also admitted that he has not kept in touch with Sean and has unfollowed him on Instagram.

Watch Sean Malkin and Mark Kiley split on Married At First Sight here:

Married At First Sight UK’s Sean breaks up with Mark

During the interview, Mark revealed his current employment situation, stating:

"When I went on the show, I quit my job and I missed a prepaid holiday that I spent £1,700 on. I left everything to do this, only to come out with nothing.

"I know it was my choice but it felt like I was mis-sold this dream that it would work and I would say goodbye to my normal life.

"Before I thought ‘This is great, I could have a husband and a better career’ but now I don’t have either. It seems like it was all just talk and I was promised a lot more than I was actually given.

"Luckily my old workplace took me back but not with the same role. I’ve had to take a pay cut to come back because they had already filled my position."

Married At First sight star Mark Kiley was in a relationship with Sean Malkin. Picture: Channel 4

In response to Mark's statements, a Channel 4 spokesperson said:

"All contributors are thoroughly prepped for the experience of being on Married at First Sight UK, a prominent TV reality series.

"We stress to all cast that the series should not be seen as a vehicle to gain fame or celebrity and warn against unrealistic expectations of this nature."

Mark Kiley starred in the 2023 series of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Married At First Sight came to an end earlier this month after weeks of drama and couple swapping.

Currently only three couples are still together; Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau, Tasha Jay and Paul Liba and Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle.

It was also recently revealed that Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor are in a relationship, despite being on the show at different times.

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast will be taking part in the reunion episode . Picture: Channel 4 Television

Fans won't have too long to wait for the MAFS reunion episode which is due to come out early next year.

It has been confirmed that the following cast members will be attending the reunion: Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Georges Berthonneau, Jay Howard, Jordan Gayle, Laura Vaughan, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Peggy Rose, Rozz Darlington, Shona Manderson, Tasha Jay and Thomas Kriaras.

It was previously announced that Luke Worley would not be taking part in the reunion special after his physical fight with Jordan Gayle.

