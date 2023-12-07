Will there be a Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion special?

7 December 2023, 14:32

Married At First Sight UK cast at a dinner party
Married At First Sight UK fans are desperate for the reunion show after the most dramatic series yet. Picture: E4/Instagram

MAFS UK quite literally took over our screens this autumn but will there be another reunion in time for Xmas? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight was all we could talk about a few weeks ago from Ella Morgan's husband swap with JJ Slater to Jordan Gayle's cheating scandal with wife Erica Roberts.

But with it already being just weeks since the final dinner party aired, we're already looking forward to our next MAFS fix, especially as the Australian version is a way off yet.

There have been rumours swirling that there could be a Married At First Sight UK reunion for 2023, but is it true?

Here's everything that's been said so far about a festive gathering of the MAFS cast.

MAFS favourites Peggy and Georges had a turbulent time on the latest series
MAFS favourites Peggy and Georges had a turbulent time on the latest series. Picture: E4

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK Christmas special?

At present, no details have been confirmed from E4 over a MAFS reunion this side of the new year.

Last year there was a Christmas show for the cast of 2022 but it doesn't look like production will be doing the same for this series. Shame, as we couldn't imagine a Christmas dinner party we'd rather watch!

MAFS star Luke Worley isn't invited to the official reunion of the show due to his on-screen behaviour
MAFS star Luke Worley isn't invited to the official reunion of the show due to his on-screen behaviour. Picture: E4

Is there going to be a MAFS UK reunion?

It may not be festive but there will be a Married At First Sight reunion bringing back all our favourite faces including Laura Vaughan, Peggy Rose, Rozz Darlington and more.

E4 confirmed the reunion will air in 2024 but have yet to give a specific date or month.

They also revealed all the cast will be taking part except for Luke Worley due to his physical fight with Jordan while part of the experiment.

Since the show, Jay's ex has confirmed an official boxing match with his show rival.

