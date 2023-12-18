Married At First Sight fans convinced that Thomas and Rozz will rekindle their relationship

18 December 2023, 17:00

Married At First Sight fans share hopes that Thomas and Rozz will rekindle their relationship
Picture: Instagram/@thomaskriaras

By Hope Wilson

MAFS fans are rooting for Thomas and Rosaline to get back together.

Married At First Sight fans are hopeful that former couple Thomas Kriaris, 27, and Rozz Darlington, 28, will rekindle their romance, after the pair shared a number of photos together.

Last week Rozz attended Thomas's graduation from Loughborough University, with the two sharing a sweet image of them celebrating his proud achievement.

Despite splitting on the show, Thomas and Rozz have a close friendship and are often seen supporting each other on social media.

Their cosy demeanour has raised eyebrows amongst fans who have been questioning whether the one-time lovebirds have reunited.

Thomas Kriaris and Rozz Darlington have posted some heartwarming images of each other
Picture: Instagram/@thomaskriaras

MAFS viewers were quick to flood Thomas and Rozz's Instagram with questions regarding their relationship.

One user wrote: "Do we think they’re back on?"

Another added: "You two need to get back together your the perfect couple xx"

With a third posting: "Are yous together or what?"

Fans are hoping Married At First Sight favourites Thomas Kriaras and Rosaline Darlington will get back together
Picture: Channel 4

The pair have denied romance rumours in the past, however this latest post has sent fans into overdrive.

Luckily Married At First Sight lovers won't have long to wait until Thomas and Rozz are back on our screens, as the MAFS reunion is set to air next year.

Other cast members attending the special episode include: Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Georges Berthonneau, Jay Howard, Jordan Gayle, Laura Vaughan, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Peggy Rose, Shona Manderson, and Tasha Jay.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 will reunite next year
Picture: Channel 4 Television

It had previously been announced that Luke Worley, 31, would not be taking part in the reunion after being removed from the show following his physical altercation with Jordan Gayle, 27.

There appears to be no love lost between these two as they were seen 'brawling' at a Christmas party last week.

A source who was at the event told the MailOnline: "It was really shocking for everyone at the event to witness, it was supposed to be a Christmas party and celebration of the year, but Jordan and Luke really brought down the tone of the evening.

"At first, they completely avoided each other and stayed on separate sides of the event space but eventually their paths crossed.

"Luke ended up soaking wet after Jordan threw a drink over him, which caused a big commotion among guests. Jordan and Luke started throwing punches at each other before being separated and Jordan left soon after it happened."

