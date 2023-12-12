Married At First Sight's Luke rushed to hospital after 'man tried to bite his finger off'

MAFS star Luke Worley needed a tetanus jab after the horror attack. Picture: E4/Instagram

The MAFS groom told fans he needed a tetanus jab following the horrific incident.

Married At First Sight groom Luke Worley revealed he was rushed hospital earlier this week after a man "tried to bite his finger off".

The sales executive turned reality star, 31, took to social media to share news of the savage attack, which left him in A&E needing emergency medical attention.

Sharing a photo of the bloody gash on Instagram Stories, he wrote: "Some bloke tried to bite my finger off," next to two anxious emojis.

The MAFS groom didn't go into detail about the horrific ordeal but explained he was suffering in the wake of the incident and had to be seen to by doctors.

Luke posted a photo of his injured finger on social media. Picture: Instagram/@lukeworley1

Speaking about the treatment he received, he added next to an eye roll: "1 swollen hand, 1 hospital trip, 1 tetanus jab, 1 course of antibiotics."

The vicious finger bite came just months after Luke was asked to leave the E4 dating experiment following a heated exchange with his co-star Jordan Gayle.

The Essex groom was axed from the show after a bust-up with the personal trainer, forcing bosses to remove both him and his now ex-wife Jay Howard.

Luke and his ex-wife Jay were axed from the experiment. Picture: E4

A show insider told MailOnline at the time: "Luke and Jordan struggled to get along from the moment they met, but no one was expecting them to clash like they eventually did.

"The cast attend a couples' retreat and during dinner things got particularly heated between them and later they come to blows inside Jordan's apartment.

"The fight was caught on camera, meaning there's every chance it could be shown in the most explosive scenes ever to be aired on Married At First Sight UK."

Luke and Jordan have a physical fight on MAFS UK

Luke previously admitted he displayed some "controversial" behaviour on Married At First Sight.

After the show wrapped, he was involved in a serious of slanging matches with Jordan, who is still married to wife Erica Roberts, famously publishing a video of himself mocking his co-star's appearance with a mop head.

The MAFS enemies are now set for an official fight as the duo are planning to go head-to-head in a charity boxing match early next year.

The former co-stars will battle it out inside the ring on Friday 9th February at The Indigo O2 in London.

