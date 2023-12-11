Jordan and Erica claim Laura did MAFS as 'an audition for Made In Chelsea'

By Hope Wilson

MAFS stars Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle have revealed why they think Laura Vaughan took part in the show.

Married At First Sight stars Jordan Gayle, 26, and Erica Roberts, 25, have claimed that Laura Vaughan, 34, only went on the show to 'audition for Made in Chelsea.'

In an interview with The Sun, the couple revealed that they didn't think Laura did the show for any other reason other than to hopefully end up on Made in Chelsea.

Jordan remarked: "Laura was basically on MAFS for an audition for Made in Chelsea. That's the only reason she was there, and I think everyone can see through that."

Erica then added: "She can't be on Made in Chelsea when she's from Portsmouth and she's never lived in London."

During the same interview, Erica and Jordan also claimed that Peggy Rose, 31, and Georges Berthonneau, 30, were in a 'fake' relationship and have an 'arrangement' to see each other once a week.

Jordan expressed his feelings toward the pair, stating that he doesn't 'believe Peggy and Georges as a couple.'

The groom said: "Most people watching didn't really understand them. I don't understand how, as a couple, they always had a million problems, a million different problems, new problems every week, yet they were still happy enough to stay with each other.

"Surely, if you have that many problems as a couple, you wouldn't be happy? But the reason why I feel like they could get through it, and be happy, is because they didn't really care, so it's not really a problem."

Fans will see Peggy, Georges, Jordan, Erica and Laura reunite during the MAFS reunion which is set to air next year.

Joining them will be Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Jay Howard, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Rozz Darlington, Shona Manderson, Tasha Jay and Thomas Kriaras.

Although not much is known about the reunion, it has been confirmed that Luke Worley will not take part in the episode, after his physical altercation with Jordan.

Luke had previously been removed from the show for his behaviour, however he did make an appearance during the final dinner party.

During this dinner, it was revealed that Luke and his partner Jay Howard had split after leaving the experiment together.

