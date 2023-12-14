Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS grooms Luke and Jordan were allegedly caught brawling at a Christmas party.

Married At First Sight stars Luke Worley, 31, and Jordan Gayle, 27, have had another physical altercation, ahead of their boxing match next year.

According to the MailOnline, the grooms were attending PrettyLittleThing's Christmas party when Jordan apparently threw a drink at Luke, who was left drenched. The pair then engaged in a scuffle before being separated.

A source told the publication: "It was really shocking for everyone at the event to witness, it was supposed to be a Christmas party and celebration of the year, but Jordan and Luke really brought down the tone of the evening."

The source continued: "At first, they completely avoided each other and stayed on separate sides of the event space but eventually their paths crossed."

Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle reportedly had a physical fight recently . Picture: Channel 4

Things then went from bad to worse for the two, with the source adding:

"Luke ended up soaking wet after Jordan threw a drink over him, which caused a big commotion among guests.

"Jordan and Luke started throwing punches at each other before being separated and Jordan left soon after it happened."

Erica Roberts posted an image of herself with fellow Married At First Sight stars Jordan Gayle and Mark Kiley. Picture: Instagram/@ericarobertss_

This latest fight comes after Luke was removed from MAFS following his argument with Jordan.

The men came to blows after Jordan and his partner Erica Roberts, 25, told Luke's wife Jay Howard, 31, about comments he had made about their relationship.

It was later revealed that Luke had been 'axed' from the Married At First Sight reunion following their fight.

Watch Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan fight on the show here:

Luke and Jordan have a physical fight on MAFS UK

After the series ended, it was announced that Luke and Jordan would be taking part in a boxing match next year to settle their differences.

The pair have been goading each other online, however it seems like things have come to a head before the sporting match could happen.

Married At First Sight star Luke Worley was removed from the show. Picture: Channel 4

Currently Jordan and Erica, Paul Liba and Tasha Jay, and Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau are the only couples from MAFS that are still together.

It was later revealed that Matt Pilmoor and Shona Manderson were in a relationship, despite being partnered with other people on the show.

