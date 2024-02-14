Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau announce split

14 February 2024, 16:11

MAFSUK Peggy Ros and Georges Berthonneau have split
MAFSUK Peggy Ros and Georges Berthonneau have split.

Married At First Sight favourites Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau have broken up.

Married At First Sight stars Peggy Rose, 32, and Georges Berthonneau, 30, have announced their split.

The MAFS pair met on the show and decided to stay together after completing their Final Vows. However Peggy took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to reveal that she and Georges had parted ways 'weeks' ago.

Their relationship had been dogged with claims the two were faking their partnership, after their journey on the show was marred with arguments regarding squatting and disagreements with their in-laws.

Now it seems that the two have called time on their romance, with Peggy taking to social media to announce their break-up.

Georges Bert and Peggy Rose talk on MAFSUK
Georges Bert and Peggy Rose have split. Picture: Channel 4

Peggy posted an Instagram Story, writing: "I'm so sorry I've been quiet on socials everybody but there's a reason for my silence. Me and Georges are no longer together and I'm absolutely heartbroken.

"It's affected my mental health and it's taken me weeks to come to terms with it but with it being Valentine's Day, I can't pretend to be OK.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us and our journey... Nobody is more upset about it than me x."

Read more: Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

Read more: Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'

Peggy Rose announced her split online
Peggy Rose announced her split online. Picture: Instagram/@peggyroseofficial

After Peggy's statement, Georges also released his side of the story, writing: "Wasn’t expecting a statement from Peggy regarding this situation.

"I’m heart broken by our breakup and also trying to come to terms with life without Peggy. I appreciate a lot of you have questions but I won’t be talking about this situation as of yet. Also thank you for the messages of support."

Georges Berthonneau also wrote about their split on Instagram
Georges Berthonneau also wrote about their split on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@georgesbert

This means that only two couples from the 2023 series of Married At First Sight UK are still together.

Tasha Jay, 26, and Paul Liba, 27, along with Jordan Gayle, 26, and Erica Roberts, 25, are currently in a relationship after being matched on the show.

Matt Pilmoor, 29, and Shona Manderson, 31, are also together, despite being paired with different people on the series.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023
The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 will reunite soon. Picture: Channel 4 Television

It won't be long until viewers are reunited with the cast, as the MAFSUK reunion is set to air in the coming months. However not all of the contestants will be taking part.

It was previously revealed that Luke Worley, 31, had been 'axed' from the reunion, following his fight with Jordan.

E4 have confirmed that the following brides and grooms will be taking part in the reunion episode: Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Georges Berthonneau, Jay Howard, Jordan Gayle, Laura Vaughan, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Peggy Rose, Rozz Darlington, Shona Manderson, Tasha Jay and Thomas Kriaras.

Read more: When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

Read more: Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis

Read more: Married At First Sight's Luke rushed to hospital after 'man tried to bite his finger off'

