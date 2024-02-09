Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis

MAFS expert Paul C Brunson has given fans a health update regarding Mel Schilling. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS expert Paul C Brunson has spoken out about Mel Schilling's health, following her cancer diagnosis.

Married at First Sight expert Paul C Brunson, 49, has given fans an update on his MAFS co-star Mel Schilling, 51, after she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The Married At First Sight Australia expert announced she had been diagnosed with colon cancer at the end of last year and underwent a successful operation to have the tumour removed days before Christmas. Luckily the surgery was a success and Mel was able to return home and spend the special day with her loved ones.

Now with MAFSUK filming underway for a new series, and MAFS Australia coming to our screens very soon, Paul has spoken about Mel's health, calling her a 'strong woman' amid her battle.

Speaking to The Mirror, Paul said of Mel: "She is amazing. She's truly an inspiration. We are currently filming the new series, and there was one commitment ceremony recently where I was talking about the definition of a strong woman - and that is Mel."

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the Married At First Sight experts. Picture: Channel 4 Television

The Celebs Go Dating guru continued: "I used Mel as an example of the definition. I work with so many strong women but Mel is beyond an inspiration - she's now as sharp as she always is and she has energy. She's taking care of herself and she's doing well.

"I realised in this series how different we all are and what skills each of us bring to the table for our couples. When we come together we're an amazing team - but that team wouldn't be the same without Mel.

"I'm so glad she's filming with us and back in the UK."

Mel Schilling shared an image of herself in hospital. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

After the success of last year's series, Paul, Mel and Charlene Douglas, 42, are returning to Married At First Sight, with Paul claiming that this season's contestants are the 'most authentic'.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, Paul was quizzed by Jamie Theakston on what the contestants in the upcoming series will be like, with Paul replying: "It’s a true cross section of what I call the 'real UK'."

He continued: "Previous series you’ve had people who have wanted all of it, because you know we all want a little social status, but this group without a doubt is searching for their lifelong partner."

Fans won't have to wait long until MAFS is back on their screens as Mel and her fellow experts John Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, are back for another season of Married At First Sight Australia.

The show is currently airing Down Under, but will be on UK television screens soon.

Married At First Sight Australia will air soon. Pictured the three MAFSAU experts, John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla. Picture: Instagram/@alessarampolla

Viewers will also be reunited with the MAFSUK 2023 cast soon, as the reunion special is set to air later this year.

It was previously revealed that Luke Worley, 31, would not be taking part in the episode, following his physical altercation with fellow groom Jordan Gayle, 26.

E4 have confirmed that the following cast members will be attending the reunion: Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Georges Berthonneau, Jay Howard, Jordan Gayle, Laura Vaughan, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Peggy Rose, Rozz Darlington, Shona Manderson, Tasha Jay and Thomas Kriaras.

