MAFS UK's Holly hits back at 'bully' claims after explosive argument with Hannah

8 November 2024, 11:44

Holly has defended her behaviour against Hannah
Holly has defended her behaviour against Hannah. Picture: Instagram/@hollylouiseditchfield/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Holly has defended herself after fans called out her behaviour towards Hannah.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK bride Holly Ditchfield, 29, has hit back at fans who branded her a 'bully' following her argument with Hannah Nolson, 33.

Earlier this week viewers watched as the MAFS series nine contestants returned to discuss their time on the show. Whilst many of the cast were happy to see each other, the same couldn't be said for Holly and Hannah, as the pair clashed as soon as they locked eyes.

Viewers watched as Holly accused Hannah of flirting with Ryan Livesey, 28, an allegation Hannah went on to deny.

Whilst their fiery argument continued, many fans took Hannah's side and were unimpressed with Holly's behaviour.

Holly had strong opinions regarding Hannah on MAFS UK
Holly had strong opinions regarding Hannah on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, viewers aired their opinions on the dramatic fallout between the pair.

One user wrote: "Imagine being a mother , a grown woman and still being worse than a playground bully. I hope you’re ashamed Holly. #MAFSUK #MAFS"

Another added: "I’m gonna say it - Hannah’s correct, she doesn’t owe them anything. These women have chosen not to be with these men. And owe Holly? She certainly does not owe Holly! Bully! #MAFSUK"

While a third added: "Don’t get me wrong I am not a Hannah fan, but the way these girls are so comfortable going 10 vs 1 IS CRAZY #MAFSUK"

The girls had an explosive argument on MAFS UK
The girls had an explosive argument on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Prior to the episode airing, Holly took to her Instagram Stories to defend her actions, writing: "Before tonight’s episode airs I just want to release a statement to say I stand on absolutely everything I say due to being disrespected so many times of camera.

"I was pushed to a point that I could no longer take someone acting the victim after constantly making messy mistakes. I take accountability when I say 'look what the cat dragged in' that’s a mean girl comment by my other behaviours I take full accountability and own everything.

"I gelled so well with every single girl as I do anyone I meet, but I was constantly tapped away at and wasn’t putting up with it anymore, personal comments were made towards myself and also things of camera were said to my husband.

"So before you jump with the 'bully' word. I’m sure a lot of you would react the same way if you was put in my position."

Holly hit back at fans who called her a bully
Holly hit back at fans who called her a bully. Picture: Instagram/@hollylouiseditchfield

Hannah also broke her silence regarding the awkward interaction, commenting on Instagram: "Holding my head high & my middle finger higher!! ✨

"Sometimes in life you’re presented with people who you just don’t click with - but as mature adults you always have two options in this scenario…

"You can establish that you’ll never be friends, you can steer clear of them, let them do their own thing & show them respect & decency from a distance without letting anything they do bother you because let’s be honest they’re quite irrelevant to your life…OR……you can do the complete & utter opposite and you can go out of your way to try to make them feel as belittled, disrespected & embarrassed as you possibly can."

MAFS UK's Hannah broke her silence after her argument with Holly
MAFS UK's Hannah broke her silence after her argument with Holly. Picture: Channel 4

She continued: "I will aways be so proud to be the woman who behaves the first way no matter what!

"Rewatching this night back was just as hard as living it at the time. Even after leaving the experiment I still can’t enter a room without feeling so nervous, on edge, guarded & so scared of what I’m entering into with this group but here I am again (maybe more fool me) going into everything with optimism & a continued effort.

"However let’s turn one of the worst 'girls nights' of my life into some lessons - I’m more than ok with letting people be wrong about me & wrong about situations they’ve gossiped about amongst themselves, especially when they really don’t know me & have made zero effort to even try to."

Hannah and Holly clashed multiple times whilst on MAFS UK
Hannah and Holly clashed multiple times whilst on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Hannah concluded her statement with: "I will continue to keep my own peace, sit in my own truths, conduct myself with class, respect & decency and not match a toxic energy projected onto me. That will always be my power!! 🌟🌟

"My only focus in life is to be myself, the wrong people can go b**** behind my back in the toilets while the right people will gravitate towards me, support me & respect me.

"Think what you want about me but I will never shrink myself to become more digestible - I hope you don’t choke!! 😘"

