MAFS UK's Amy calls out production following her dramatic argument with husband Luke

Amy and Luke's marriage looks like it may be over. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Amy has broken her silence after receiving fan backlash for her controversial argument with Luke.

Married At First Sight UK bride Amy Kenyon, 27, has called out production after the star received backlash following her argument with Luke Debono, 30.

Earlier this week viewers watched the excruciating fallout between the couple after they met up with Amy's friends. Relations between the pair were at an all time low after they continued to bicker over Luke's 'lies'.

Their argument culminated in both the bride and groom taking off their wedding rings in dramatic fashion, leaving their marriage in tatters.

After viewers slammed Amy's actions towards her husband, the 27-year-old tackled the trolls on her social media page, and explained the real reason as to why she was so irate.

MAFS UK's Luke and Amy had a dramatic argument. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amy revealed a moment edited from the show caused tension between the lovebirds.

The TV star wrote: "Just for some context on this, Alex asked what Luke did for a living and her mic was muffled so filming had to pause.

"During this pause Luke said ‘great, now I can plan what I’m going to say’ That’s why we were wound up."

Amy and Luke were wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers who were unhappy with Amy's behaviour took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their opinions.

One user wrote: "Sorry but Luke is right … she has tried to humiliate him infront of her friends … this new side to Amy is vile too. Time to go Princess. #MAFSUK"

Another added: "Amy is actually awful humiliating Luke like that! Glad he clocked that s*** straight away. She knows exactly what she is doing #MAFSUK #MAFS"

With a third stating: "Here’s an idea Amy. If you’re so keen to get to know the real Luke, how about asking him some real questions? Like about his prison job or his heritage. Luke might be a bit clumsy with his approach but you can tell he’s a nice interesting guy. #MAFS #MAFSUK"

Fans didn't agree with Amy's behaviour towards Luke on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

While Luke hasn't commented on the argument since it aired, he did share a heartwarming post on Instagram before the episode was shown.

The groom wrote: "It's almost time to take the wife to the garden of England. Kent! 💯 Tonight, me and Amy visit each other's hometowns. 🏠

"Whatever happens tonight, I strongly urge everyone to show empathy, respect and love with our words and our comments. ❤️"

MAFS UK's Amy and Luke visited their hometowns. Picture: Channel 4

Despite this explosive argument, many fans believe these two are still together, after spotting a social media post that hinted at their relationship status.

This all began when Amy took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had her phone stolen was unable to keep up to date with fans.

She wrote: "Hi everyone, I had my phone stolen in Manchester on Saturday and I have very limited access to my socials. Bare with me and I’ll be back soon."

Amy went on to add: "I have a new temporary number, this is the quickest way to contact me as I can only get on her on safari atm and have no clue how to use it. Friends & Fam direct message so I can send.

However it was Luke's response that made fans question their relationship status as the 30-year-old wrote: "My wife Amy has had her phone stolen. Please bear with. Thank you for understanding."