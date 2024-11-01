MAFS UK's Sacha furiously calls out fans who brand her a 'bully' after viewer backlash

MAFS UK's Sacha has hit back at fans. Picture: Instagram/@sacharjones/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Sacha has broken her silence after fans called her a 'bully'.

Married At First Sight UK star Sacha Jones, 29, has hit back at fans who branded her a 'bully' following her dramatic argument with Luke Debono, 30.

After receiving viewer backlash for confronting Luke at a recent dinner party, the TV bride has now taken to her Instagram stories to call out followers who were criticising her behaviour.

Sacha, who is married to with 32-year-old Ross McCarthy, confronted fans who called her a 'bully', with the 29-year-old claiming they were the ones who were actually 'bullies'.

The season nine cast member began: "Do you know what I think the funniest thing about the internet is? That they love to throw around the world bully, when they’re actually bullying."

Sacha has hit back at fans who have branded her a 'bully'. Picture: Channel 4

Sacha continued: "And I think that’s because when people call you names or show hate, it’s usually a reflection on themselves and they know they are bullies so that’s why they try and bully."

The bride then went on to defend her comments to Luke, stating: "Let’s clear one thing up right. I can’t believe I’m even still talking about this it’s b***** old news. Anonymous letters, the task was be open and honest, so me and Ross was."

Luke was confronted by Sacha at a recent dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

Sacha continued: "I thought it was fake to then not own up to writing the letter so I opened up and then I was forthright as to why I wrote it. Why mine and Ross’s opinion was that, just explained it.

"It actually didn’t air all the reasons. From the minute I met Amy when I went round and spoke to Hannah and her, I was told a lot of things that made me question Luke.

"He was voted most disingenuous at the girls day which you don’t see. Then I was quite open and honest, this is why we wrote this, this is what I think."

Ross and Sacha wrote a letter to Luke . Picture: Channel 4

In her sign off Sacha didn't hold back, telling viewers: "You can think I’m a b**** but thinking I’m a bully is a whole different thing.

"A b**** maybe, a bully? Stop being so ridiculous. The whole scene was iconic and I’m not going to let you tell me any different."

Sacha was unhappy with the fan reaction to her argument with Luke. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after Sacha received intense fan backlash for her fiery argument with Luke.

Many viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their argument, with one user writing: "Sacha's a nasty piece of work. Clearly wanted to wind Ross up to fight another man."

Another added: "The way they’re coming for Luke, nah these people are trash! Sacha is a snake #MAFSUK"

With a third stating: "Confused as to why Sacha suddenly hates Luke and saying he loves to be in the drama when he was good enough for her to hand pick out of the group at the spa so she could cry to me and hug him when her husband was just stood next to another girl in an innocent group photo #MAFSuk"