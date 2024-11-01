MAFS UK's Sacha furiously calls out fans who brand her a 'bully' after viewer backlash

1 November 2024, 12:30

MAFS UK's Sacha has hit back at fans
MAFS UK's Sacha has hit back at fans. Picture: Instagram/@sacharjones/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Sacha has broken her silence after fans called her a 'bully'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK star Sacha Jones, 29, has hit back at fans who branded her a 'bully' following her dramatic argument with Luke Debono, 30.

After receiving viewer backlash for confronting Luke at a recent dinner party, the TV bride has now taken to her Instagram stories to call out followers who were criticising her behaviour.

Sacha, who is married to with 32-year-old Ross McCarthy, confronted fans who called her a 'bully', with the 29-year-old claiming they were the ones who were actually 'bullies'.

The season nine cast member began: "Do you know what I think the funniest thing about the internet is? That they love to throw around the world bully, when they’re actually bullying."

Sacha has hit back at fans who have branded her a 'bully'
Sacha has hit back at fans who have branded her a 'bully'. Picture: Channel 4

Sacha continued: "And I think that’s because when people call you names or show hate, it’s usually a reflection on themselves and they know they are bullies so that’s why they try and bully."

The bride then went on to defend her comments to Luke, stating: "Let’s clear one thing up right. I can’t believe I’m even still talking about this it’s b***** old news. Anonymous letters, the task was be open and honest, so me and Ross was."

Luke was confronted by Sacha at a recent dinner party
Luke was confronted by Sacha at a recent dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

Sacha continued: "I thought it was fake to then not own up to writing the letter so I opened up and then I was forthright as to why I wrote it. Why mine and Ross’s opinion was that, just explained it.

"It actually didn’t air all the reasons. From the minute I met Amy when I went round and spoke to Hannah and her, I was told a lot of things that made me question Luke.

"He was voted most disingenuous at the girls day which you don’t see. Then I was quite open and honest, this is why we wrote this, this is what I think."

Ross and Sacha wrote a letter to Luke
Ross and Sacha wrote a letter to Luke . Picture: Channel 4

In her sign off Sacha didn't hold back, telling viewers: "You can think I’m a b**** but thinking I’m a bully is a whole different thing.

"A b**** maybe, a bully? Stop being so ridiculous. The whole scene was iconic and I’m not going to let you tell me any different."

Sacha was unhappy with the fan reaction to her argument with Luke
Sacha was unhappy with the fan reaction to her argument with Luke. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after Sacha received intense fan backlash for her fiery argument with Luke.

Many viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their argument, with one user writing: "Sacha's a nasty piece of work. Clearly wanted to wind Ross up to fight another man."

Another added: "The way they’re coming for Luke, nah these people are trash! Sacha is a snake #MAFSUK"

With a third stating: "Confused as to why Sacha suddenly hates Luke and saying he loves to be in the drama when he was good enough for her to hand pick out of the group at the spa so she could cry to me and hug him when her husband was just stood next to another girl in an innocent group photo #MAFSuk"

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

The MAFS UK reunion is set to be fiery

When is the MAFS UK reunion? Episode release date revealed

Sacha and Luke had a disagreement on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Sacha hits back as fans brand her 'nasty' after dramatic Luke argument

Are MAFS UK's Kristina and Kieran still together?

Are MAFS UK's Kristina and Kieran still together?

MAFS UK's Kristina defends Kieran after fans brand him a 'red flag'

MAFS UK's Kristina defends Kieran after fans brand him a 'red flag'

Kristina and Kieran had a massive argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Kieran hits out at 'editing' after his explosive argument with wife Kristina

MAFS UK's Kieran breaks silence on Polly and Sacha dating rumours

MAFS UK's Kieran breaks silence on Polly and Sacha dating rumours

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

MAFS UK's Holly breaks silence following split from 'red flag' husband Alex

MAFS UK's Holly breaks silence following split from 'red flag' husband Alex

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun

Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, Sainsbury's, Argos, Debenhams and more

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Hugh Jackman to headline BST Hyde Park 2025 with special guests

Hugh Jackman to headline BST Hyde Park 2025 with special guests

Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to Teri Garr

Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to her Friends mother Teri Garr following actor's death aged 79

The best John Lewis Christmas adverts

All 17 John Lewis Christmas adverts, ranked from worst to best

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

MAFS UK groom Adam has revealed his weight loss

MAFS UK's Adam shows off incredible two stone weight loss in dramatic pictures

MAFS UK's Orson hints he's still dating Hannah despite Ryan romance rumours

MAFS UK's Orson hints he's still dating Hannah despite Ryan romance rumours

MAFS UK's Ryan breaks silence on shock Sionainn split amid Hannah romance revelation

MAFS UK's Ryan breaks silence on shock Sionainn split amid Hannah romance revelation