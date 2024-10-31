MAFS UK's Sacha hits back as fans brand her 'nasty' after dramatic Luke argument

Sacha and Luke had a disagreement on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight Sacha has defended herself after fans took issue with her behaviour towards Luke.

Married At First Sight UK bride Sacha Jones, 29, has responded to fans after viewers branded her 'nasty' for arguing with Luke Debono, 30.

The latest episode of MAFS saw the pair clash after Sacha and her husband Ross McCarthy, 32, wrote a scathing note to Luke and his wife Amy Kenyon, 27, as part of a recent task.

Ross and Sacha's letter called out Luke for comments he made about Lacey Martin, 27, during the previous episode, as well as taking issue with the way he speaks to his wife.

As the pair bickered at the dinner table, many viewers took the groom's side and didn't enjoy Sacha's comments regarding his and Amy's marriage.

Sacha received fan backlash after her argument with Luke. Picture: Channel 4

Many viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Sacha and Luke's argument.

One user wrote: "Sacha's a nasty piece of work. Clearly wanted to wind Ross up to fight another man."

Another added: "The way they’re coming for Luke, nah these people are trash! Sacha is a snake #MAFSUK"

With a third stating: "Confused as to why Sacha suddenly hates Luke and saying he loves to be in the drama when he was good enough for her to hand pick out of the group at the spa so she could cry to me and hug him when her husband was just stood next to another girl in an innocent group photo #MAFSuk"

Amy and Luke were late arrivals on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sacha defended herself, stating: "I love how everyone’s focusing in on like the negative. I know Luke’s a fan favourite so you people want to defend him and that’s fine, like it was anonymous letter we was told to be honest and open."

She went on to add: "That’s what’s a shame is people are focusing on that, more than the beauty of mine and Ross’s relationship. Everything that was said in that scene like, you can clearly tell there’s just so much love between us and we really do support each other. But people just want to discredit that and that’s a shame."

Ross and Sacha's found themselves in an argument with Luke. Picture: Channel 4

Following the intense fan backlash, Luke has since come out to stick up for Sacha, stating on his Instagram Stories: "Let’s keep our space positive, I appreciate your support towards me but let’s just not go down that same route that others choose to go.

"Let’s just stay positive and stay supportive and keep a good, friendly community on this space."

Luke came out to defend Sacha. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after it was revealed Ross and Sacha had split after leaving the experiment.

The bride was reportedly left "devastated" by their break up, after she uprooted her life and moved closer to her husband.

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work.

"She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

The insider continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."