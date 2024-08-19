Celeb's Go Dating Ella Morgan's age, Instagram, ex-boyfriends and Married At First Sight UK history revealed

19 August 2024, 20:30

Ella Morgan is taking part in Celebs Go Dating
Ella Morgan is taking part in Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ella Morgan, when was she on MAFSUK, what happened between her and Bobby Brazier and what is her Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ella Morgan didn't find love on Married At First Sight UK, however she's now on the hunt for her perfect partner on Celebs Go Dating.

As the first ever transgender bride on MAFSUK, Ella was a trailblazer on the show. However her cheating scandal with JJ Slater caused a stir between her castmates and the couple sadly split during their final vows.

Since leaving the show Ella was rumoured to be romantically involved with EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, however she is now on the lookout for love as she takes part in Celebs Go Dating. Joining Stephen Webb, Chris Taylor, Tristan Phipps, Helen Flanagan and Lauryn Goodman, Ella and the other celebrities will be receiving dating advice from experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Dr Tara and Anna Williamson.

How old is Ella Morgan, when was she on MAFSUK, what happened between her and Bobby Brazier and what is her Instagram?

Ella Morgan is looking for love on Celebs Go Dating
Ella Morgan is looking for love on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty

How old is Ella Morgan?

Ella is 29-years-old and is ready to find love on Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking prior to taking part in the show, Ella confessed: "I feel like I jump in too deep, my head runs away with me and I just need to take a chill pill and actually get to know someone.

"I just used to think looks is the most important thing, but actually I realised it’s all about the personality and someone who makes me laugh."

What happened when Ella was on Married At First Sight UK?

Whilst on MAFSUK in 2023, Ella was originally matched with Nathanial Valentino, however the pair quickly ran into issues and ended up splitting after Ella began a relationship with JJ.

Despite the couple giving their partnership a go, Ella and JJ realised that they were better off as friends and separated shortly before the experiment ended.

JJ Slater and Ella Morgan admitted their affair during one of the Married At First Sight dinner parties
JJ Slater and Ella Morgan admitted their affair during one of the Married At First Sight dinner parties. Picture: Channel 4

What happened between Ella Morgan and Bobby Brazier?

Earlier this year Ella and Bobby were reportedly seen kissing at the BAFTA TV Awards, with one partygoer revealing: "Bobby and Ella were going for it, it was a proper snog and he went back a couple of times for more.

"They were sharing flirty banter and then they pulled each other to one side for a snog by the bar. Later, they had their arms wrapped around each other for another snog, too."

However things soon fizzled out between the pair, with Ella telling the Mirror recently: "We had a nice time – but now I’m putting everything into this [Celebs Go Dating]. Yes, we’re friendly. Bobby’s a lovely boy and we get on really well. He’s aware I’m doing this show."

What is Ella Morgan's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ella on Instagram @ellamorganc where she currently boats over 200,000 followers.

The reality TV star often shares pictures of her days and nights outs with friends as well as behind-the-scenes look at her time on Celebs Go Dating.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Chris Taylor is taking on his next TV challenge on Celebs Go Dating

Celebs Go Dating Chris Taylor's age, ex-girlfriends, TV career and net worth revealed

Jamelia has signed up to Celebs Go Dating to find herself the perfect partner

Celebs Go Dating Jamelia's age, children, ex-husband and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Celebs Go Dating star Tristan Phipps

Celebs Go Dating Tristan Phipps: Made In Chelsea star's age, height, net worth, job and ex-girlfriends

Stephen Webb is taking part in Celebs Go Dating 2024

Stephen Webb fact file: Age, net worth, ex-husband, Instagram and Dancing on Ice exit revealed

Here's everything you need to know about Helen Flanagan's life

Helen Flanagan's life explained: Career, net worth, split from ex-fiancé and children

Stephen Webb is now looking for love on Celebs Go Dating following his split from Gogglebox co-star and husband Daniel

Why did Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig from Gogglebox split-up?

Celebrities

Stephen Webb quit Gogglebox in 2023

Why did Stephen Webb leave Gogglebox? The real reason for his exit revealed

The Love Is Blind UK reunion date and time has been confirmed

When is the Love Is Blind UK reunion? Release date and time revealed

Love Is Blind

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The first look for My Mum Your Dad season two has been released

My Mum Your Dad season two first look revealed as start date announced

TV & Movies

Richard Hammond and his Grand Tour co-stars

Richard Hammond "misses" his Grand Tour mates after filming final ever episode

TV & Movies

Tommy Fury has hit back at cheating claims

Tommy Fury left 'horrified' by cheating rumours after his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague has become a successful influencer after appearing on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague facts: Age, net worth, children, Instagram and relationship with Tommy Fury explained
Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury age, net worth, children, ethnicity, Instagram and boxing career revealed

Trending on Heart

When is the next Super Blue Moon and when was the last one?

Super Blue Moon August 2024: Date, time, how to see and meaning explained

News

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury dated for five years

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury relationship timeline: Love Island, engagement, baby and shock split
What really happened between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury?

Real reason behind Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's split 'to be revealed in a matter of hours'

Fans have spotted a clue Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship was over before announcement

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split: Fans spot 'missed clue' relationship was over before announcement
The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

Love Is Blind

Why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up?

What happened with Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury? Their split explained

Tommy Fury has released his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury breaks silence after Molly-Mae Hague announces split

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury in heartbreaking statement

Nicole and Benaiah have reunited on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK fans delighted as Nicole and Benaiah get engaged and re-join the experiment

Love Is Blind

An August 'heat surge' may be on its way soon

Exact date 'second August heatwave' will hit the UK as temperatures set to soar

Weather

Demi and Ollie are fan favourites on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK: Are Demi and Ollie still together?

Love Is Blind

Which of these singletons will find their happy ever after on Love Is Blind UK?

When are the new episodes of Love Is Blind UK out on Netflix? Full schedule and release time

Love Is Blind

What's next for Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah and Nicole?

Love Is Blind UK: Are Nicole and Benaiah together now?

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

Catherine has hinted that there may be a feud between the Love Is Blind UK castmates

Love Is Blind UK’s Catherine hints at cast feud after admitting the girls ‘aren’t friends’

Love Is Blind

Catherine and Freddie are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK: Are Catherine and Freddie still together?

Love Is Blind