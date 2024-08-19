Celeb's Go Dating Ella Morgan's age, Instagram, ex-boyfriends and Married At First Sight UK history revealed

Ella Morgan is taking part in Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ella Morgan, when was she on MAFSUK, what happened between her and Bobby Brazier and what is her Instagram?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ella Morgan didn't find love on Married At First Sight UK, however she's now on the hunt for her perfect partner on Celebs Go Dating.

As the first ever transgender bride on MAFSUK, Ella was a trailblazer on the show. However her cheating scandal with JJ Slater caused a stir between her castmates and the couple sadly split during their final vows.

Since leaving the show Ella was rumoured to be romantically involved with EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, however she is now on the lookout for love as she takes part in Celebs Go Dating. Joining Stephen Webb, Chris Taylor, Tristan Phipps, Helen Flanagan and Lauryn Goodman, Ella and the other celebrities will be receiving dating advice from experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Dr Tara and Anna Williamson.

How old is Ella Morgan, when was she on MAFSUK, what happened between her and Bobby Brazier and what is her Instagram?

Ella Morgan is looking for love on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty

How old is Ella Morgan?

Ella is 29-years-old and is ready to find love on Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking prior to taking part in the show, Ella confessed: "I feel like I jump in too deep, my head runs away with me and I just need to take a chill pill and actually get to know someone.

"I just used to think looks is the most important thing, but actually I realised it’s all about the personality and someone who makes me laugh."

What happened when Ella was on Married At First Sight UK?

Whilst on MAFSUK in 2023, Ella was originally matched with Nathanial Valentino, however the pair quickly ran into issues and ended up splitting after Ella began a relationship with JJ.

Despite the couple giving their partnership a go, Ella and JJ realised that they were better off as friends and separated shortly before the experiment ended.

JJ Slater and Ella Morgan admitted their affair during one of the Married At First Sight dinner parties. Picture: Channel 4

What happened between Ella Morgan and Bobby Brazier?

Earlier this year Ella and Bobby were reportedly seen kissing at the BAFTA TV Awards, with one partygoer revealing: "Bobby and Ella were going for it, it was a proper snog and he went back a couple of times for more.

"They were sharing flirty banter and then they pulled each other to one side for a snog by the bar. Later, they had their arms wrapped around each other for another snog, too."

However things soon fizzled out between the pair, with Ella telling the Mirror recently: "We had a nice time – but now I’m putting everything into this [Celebs Go Dating]. Yes, we’re friendly. Bobby’s a lovely boy and we get on really well. He’s aware I’m doing this show."

What is Ella Morgan's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ella on Instagram @ellamorganc where she currently boats over 200,000 followers.

The reality TV star often shares pictures of her days and nights outs with friends as well as behind-the-scenes look at her time on Celebs Go Dating.