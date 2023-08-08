Molly-Mae Hague says she's 'happy' with post-baby body after image struggles

8 August 2023, 15:19

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken to fans about her body image struggles
Molly-Mae Hague has spoken to fans about her body image struggles. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up to fans about her postpartum body.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, 24, has taken to social media to reveal how 'happy' she is with her figure.

The influencer shared an Instagram Story with her 7.6 million followers to document her latest fashion purchase which fit her perfectly.

The mum-of-one wrote: "First pair of Zara jeans I've ever been happy with. I picked up a size 14 for reference."

Since giving birth earlier this year, Molly-Mae has been open with fans about her body image struggles.

Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to tell fans of her latest purchase
Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to tell fans of her latest purchase. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

In June, the new mum posted a candid YouTube video detailing how she was feeling about her post-pregnancy body.

The influencer said: "I am struggling massively with my body at the minute, as much as I've just had a baby, I'm truly not helping myself.

"Every day I wake up and look in the mirror and I'm not comfortable with the way I look and that's just me being honest. I do find it hard to look at myself in the mirror naked and think, 'You look great' or 'I love my body'. 

"I'm trying to erase it and I'm definitely accepting it but it doesn't mean I love it and it doesn't mean I'm happy with it and I know I can be a lot happier."

Molly-Mae Hague gave birth earlier this year
Molly-Mae Hague gave birth earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The Love Island icon has been keen to encourage other mums to not care what people think of them and their body.

Whilst on holiday this summer, Molly-Mae shared an inspirational Instagram Story showing her stretch-marks.

Fans praised the influencer for being so open and the star was overwhelmed with the positive response the post received.

Molly-Mae replied to her followers stating: "My DMs are making me [crying emojis]. I spoke on my YouTube about how I don't think I'll ever want to reach for a bikini on holiday again/feel confident in one... I didn't even bring any with me on this trip!

Molly-Mae Hague's inspirational Instagram Story
Molly-Mae Hague's inspirational Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

"But today I went to the shop here and bought one because I realised WHO ACTUALLY CARES!

"The thought of putting on a bikini before the holiday is always much more daunting than doing it in the moment and whilst on the trip... pack the bikinis mamas.

"And my girls who don't normally, I promise you that no one's judging/cares.”

Molly-Mae Hague wants others to feel confident after giving birth
Molly-Mae Hague wants others to feel confident after giving birth. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

In January this year, Molly-Mae gave birth to her first child with boxer Tommy Fury, a daughter named Bambi.

The couple first met on Love Island in 2019 before welcoming their baby girl four years later.

Last month the two got engaged on a picturesque Ibiza cliffside. The lovebirds shared a sweet Instagram video of the moment Tommy popped the question.

Watch the engagement video here:

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged

Since then Molly-Mae has revealed some details about what fans can expect from her upcoming nuptials.

The newly-engaged star said: "I love the idea of doing a winter wedding but all I know is that the wedding will be in the UK, it will be in a church as Tommy is religious."

