Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury confirm baby sex in adorable gender reveal video

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have confirmed the sex of their baby. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Love Island stars confirm if they're having a girl or a boy just weeks after revealing their surprise pregnancy.

Molly-Mae and longterm boyfriend Tommy Fury surprised all their fans last week by confirming they are six months pregnant with their first baby.

And now, they've gone and given their followers the best news by revealing the sex of their baby - a little girl.

In an adorable video uploaded to Instagram, Molly can be seen holding a large white balloon, which read 'boy or girl?' - Tommy then pops it to reveal pink confetti.

The reality star can be seen telling her boyfriend that she was shaking as she got excited to find out the gender of her baby.

The Love Island couple were beyond excited with their big news. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador captioned the video: "OUR LITTLE…"

And it wasn't long before her page was flooded with messages of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities.

Fellow Instagram influencer and Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker commented: "Awww she’s going to be gorgeous."

While former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan wrote: "Ah Molly so special x."

Molly-Mae and Tommy confirmed their exciting pregnancy news on Instagram on September 25 with an adorable video that began with their journey on Love Island in 2019.

“I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet,” Molly-Mae captioned the post.

The couple managed to keep the pregnancy a secret for six months.