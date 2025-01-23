What happened between Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint? Their Love Island relationship explained

23 January 2025, 20:30

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint met on Love Island
Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint met on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@ronnievint/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Why did Ronnie and Harriett break-up? Here is everything we know about their relationship breakdown.

Harriett Blackmore, 24, is back on our screens as one of the legendary Islanders taking part in Love Island All Stars and we can't wait to see her reunite with her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Vint, 28.

After meeting on season 11 of the show in 2024, the Ronnie, Harriet and Jess love triangle was an integral part of their journey on Love Island. Eventually Ronnie and Harriett chose each other and the couple decided to give their relationship another go.

Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be and the pair split a few months after leaving the villa. But as viewers watch her confront her former beau, many fans are keen to know what happened between the pair and what ultimately caused them to break-up.

So why did Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint split? Here is their whirlwind relationship explained.

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint's relationship came under scrutiny
Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint's relationship came under scrutiny. Picture: ITV

What happened between Harriett and Ronnie?

After leaving Love Island, Harriett and Ronnie tried to make their relationship work however their split was revealed a few months after they arrived back in the UK.

Announcing their split, Harriett told The Sun in 2024: "Yes. Ronnie and I have split and these things happen. I love him so much but it just didn’t work as a relationship and that’s fine.

"We shared the most amazing experience together and I always have so much love and respect for him."I’m not saying no, but for now we’re taking a break from the relationship."

She added: "It’s not often you share a villa experience with someone - and if people are calling it a showmance, it simply wasn’t a show.

"We have a special connection and I’ll always treasure that. It’s time for hot girl winter!"

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint were coupled up on Love Island
Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint were coupled up on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Did Ronnie cheat on Harriett?

Whilst they were together, Ronnie was accused of cheating on Harriett, however the 28-year-old has always denied the claims.

He was confronted by fellow All Star Olivia Hawkins when she revealed the pair had exchanged messages behind Harriett's back.

Speaking on Love Island Olivia stated: "You did message me when you were with another girl."

With Ronnie replying: "Seeing a girl and being in a relationship with her are two different things... I weren’t in a relationship with the girl."

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore split after three months together
Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore split after three months together. Picture: ITV

Rumours also began to fly when Ronnie faced allegations he had sent messages to former TOWIE star Kelsey Stratford, with Harriett eventually finding out.

A source told The Sun: "Ronnie made a beeline for Kelsey but got found out when Harriett and Kelsey bumped into each other in Dubai and the truth came out.

"Harriett saw all the messages and was furious. She had a huge row with Ronnie and ended things.

"It’s safe to say they are not Kelsey’s biggest fans, but she believed Ronnie too when he said he was single."

