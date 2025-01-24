Love Island fans convinced Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore 'faked' split to reunite on All Stars

24 January 2025, 13:09 | Updated: 24 January 2025, 13:14

Fans of the show are suspicious of the former couple.
Fans of the show are suspicious of the former couple. Picture: ITV2

By Claire Blackmore

Fans believe their break-up was part of a stunt to win over the public vote.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars fans are convinced exes Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore faked their break-up so they could rekindle their romance and win the current show.

The former couple, who met during series 11 in 2024, split a few months after being dumped from the villa but reunited this week during a steamy kissing challenge which saw the footballer score his ex 10/10.

The shock smooch was followed by a private chat on the terrace, where Ronnie, 28, admitted his affections for Harriett, 24, had been reignited.

"Every single feeling has just come running back," he confessed. "It's always been you, you know that."

Fans are positive Harriett and Ronnie never properly broke up.
Fans are positive Harriett and Ronnie never properly broke up. Picture: Instagram

Despite the bombshell entrance from dancer Harriett during Thursday night's episode, it seems viewers are not convinced their reunion is all that genuine.

Many are theorising it is a set-up, planned in advance by the pair to win over the public vote and steal the All Stars crown.

"I reckon Ronnie and Harriett faked a breakup and both came to get back on the show with intention of coupling back up and winning because they know the public liked them.

"I'm getting instant set up vibes and explains Ronnie's behaviour a lot," one fan wrote on X.

The former flames reunited during a steamy kissing challenge.
The former flames reunited during a steamy kissing challenge. Picture: ITV2

Another wondered: "Okay plot twist: what if Harriett and Ronnie never actually broke up and they both agreed to go on all Stars so they could win together?"

"No one can convince mere that Ronnie and Harriett didn't plan this "rekindling" since last year," claimed a third.

While a fourth added: "Actually I'm connived Ronnie and Harriett planned this so they will play lovers to enemies to lovers arc and win. I'm not even mad. TV gold!"

Internet sleuths have done some digging and discovered that Ronnie also sent roses to his ex-girlfriend just last month.

Islander Matilda Draper, who is best friends with Harriett, posted a photo of the flowers on Instagram and shared the card that came with them.

"Merry Christmas. Hope next year we can be together. Love you RV," it read.

Matilda shared a snap of the roses her best friend Harriett received from Ronnie at Christmas.
Matilda shared a snap of the roses her best friend Harriett received from Ronnie at Christmas. Picture: Instagram

Fans became even more suspicious when Gabby asked Harriett about their break-up – and it seemed they never really had one.

When Gabs said: "How did it end with you and Ronnie?" Harriett replied: "It didn't really. It was just a lot. I feel like I want to speak to him before I blurt my mouth."

However, she squashed suspicion when she confessed she was shocked to see her former flame flirting with TOWIE star Elma.

"In December I was getting roses at my door saying 'ring me', and then I see him on the TV screen getting to know someone else."

The girls listening in to Ronnie's private chat with Harriett.
The girls listening in to Ronnie's private chat with Harriett. Picture: ITV2

It seems Ronnie had more clarity about their relationship status though, as before entering the villa he confirmed the two weren't together.

Ahead of his stint on All Stars 2025 he was asked how he would feel coming face-to-face with Harriett.

He said: "I don't know until that happens, but there's no hard feelings towards her. The memories and the experience I had with her, I’ll always appreciate that. I do think a lot of the girl. I haven’t seen or spoke to her and I wouldn’t be doing this if I did have that. Who knows, if she did come in, I don’t know what could happen."

Read more: Love Island star Luca Bish's sister speaks out after he breaks down in tears

Read more: What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor met on Love Island

What happened between Montel and Leah? Their Love Island relationship explained

Montel McKenzie is returning to Love Island

Montel McKenzie facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint met on Love Island

What happened between Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint? Their Love Island relationship explained
Here's why the Love Island All Stars cast look so different

Love Island All Stars 2025 transformations: What cosmetic surgery and fillers have they had?
Fans have been wondering if Love Island All Stars will have Casa Amor

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025? Meet Montel and Harriett

Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025 has fans asking just how tall they are

Love Island All Stars heights in order from smallest to tallest

Grace Jackson's ex-boyfriends have been revealed

Who has Love Island's Grace Jackson dated? Her ex-boyfriends revealed

Ron Hall is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Ron Hall facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, eye, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed

MAFS Australia 2025 cast revealed: Meet the brides and grooms of season 12

Married at First Sight

Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes met on Love Island in 2016

What happened between Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes? Their Love Island romance explained

Do you have what it takes to play The Traitors?

How to apply for The Traitors season 4

The Traitors

Harriett Blackmore is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars

Harriett Blackmore facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Marcel Somerville and his wife Rebecca Vieira tied the knot in 2022

Is Marcel still married? Love Island star’s explosive split from wife Rebecca explained

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer?

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Kingfisher is one of the stars on The Masked Singer

Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Teeth is a contestant on The Masked Singer

Who is Teeth on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Tattoo is one of the contestants on The Masked Singer

Who is Tattoo on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer