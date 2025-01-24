Love Island fans convinced Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore 'faked' split to reunite on All Stars

Fans of the show are suspicious of the former couple. Picture: ITV2

By Claire Blackmore

Fans believe their break-up was part of a stunt to win over the public vote.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars fans are convinced exes Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore faked their break-up so they could rekindle their romance and win the current show.

The former couple, who met during series 11 in 2024, split a few months after being dumped from the villa but reunited this week during a steamy kissing challenge which saw the footballer score his ex 10/10.

The shock smooch was followed by a private chat on the terrace, where Ronnie, 28, admitted his affections for Harriett, 24, had been reignited.

"Every single feeling has just come running back," he confessed. "It's always been you, you know that."

Fans are positive Harriett and Ronnie never properly broke up. Picture: Instagram

Despite the bombshell entrance from dancer Harriett during Thursday night's episode, it seems viewers are not convinced their reunion is all that genuine.

Many are theorising it is a set-up, planned in advance by the pair to win over the public vote and steal the All Stars crown.

"I reckon Ronnie and Harriett faked a breakup and both came to get back on the show with intention of coupling back up and winning because they know the public liked them.

"I'm getting instant set up vibes and explains Ronnie's behaviour a lot," one fan wrote on X.

The former flames reunited during a steamy kissing challenge. Picture: ITV2

Another wondered: "Okay plot twist: what if Harriett and Ronnie never actually broke up and they both agreed to go on all Stars so they could win together?"

"No one can convince mere that Ronnie and Harriett didn't plan this "rekindling" since last year," claimed a third.

While a fourth added: "Actually I'm connived Ronnie and Harriett planned this so they will play lovers to enemies to lovers arc and win. I'm not even mad. TV gold!"

Fully convinced Harriet and Ronnie have pretended to break up to go back in and win #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MULnRzdwi5 — don 👻 (@JeremycorBAEn_) January 23, 2025

Catching up on Love Island and it’s so obvious to me Harriett & Ronnie have planned this😭they’re gonna get back together for the purpose of the show, hope fans like it and they want that 50K together. #LoveIslandAllStars — Lewis🖤 (@Jenmetcalfeuk) January 23, 2025

confused on how harriett and ronnie only broke up a month ago, don’t they sign up for all stars months prior???? — t (@smilesfcke) January 23, 2025

Internet sleuths have done some digging and discovered that Ronnie also sent roses to his ex-girlfriend just last month.

Islander Matilda Draper, who is best friends with Harriett, posted a photo of the flowers on Instagram and shared the card that came with them.

"Merry Christmas. Hope next year we can be together. Love you RV," it read.

Matilda shared a snap of the roses her best friend Harriett received from Ronnie at Christmas. Picture: Instagram

Fans became even more suspicious when Gabby asked Harriett about their break-up – and it seemed they never really had one.

When Gabs said: "How did it end with you and Ronnie?" Harriett replied: "It didn't really. It was just a lot. I feel like I want to speak to him before I blurt my mouth."

However, she squashed suspicion when she confessed she was shocked to see her former flame flirting with TOWIE star Elma.

"In December I was getting roses at my door saying 'ring me', and then I see him on the TV screen getting to know someone else."

The girls listening in to Ronnie's private chat with Harriett. Picture: ITV2

It seems Ronnie had more clarity about their relationship status though, as before entering the villa he confirmed the two weren't together.

Ahead of his stint on All Stars 2025 he was asked how he would feel coming face-to-face with Harriett.

He said: "I don't know until that happens, but there's no hard feelings towards her. The memories and the experience I had with her, I’ll always appreciate that. I do think a lot of the girl. I haven’t seen or spoke to her and I wouldn’t be doing this if I did have that. Who knows, if she did come in, I don’t know what could happen."

Read more: Love Island star Luca Bish's sister speaks out after he breaks down in tears

Read more: What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained