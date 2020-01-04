What tattoos does Davina McCall have?

On Air Now
4 January 2020, 19:00 | Updated: 4 January 2020, 19:01
The Masked Singer star has been acquiring body art for decades, but how many tattoos does the mother-of-three have?
Davina McCall never fails to look incredible and appears to get healthier and hotter with age.
But although the popular TV presenter, 52, is known for her shiny bob, six-pack and sleek wardrobe, she admits she hasn't always made stylish choices that stand the test of time.
The mother-of-three opened up about a handful of her tattoos and revealed she regrets a few of her inkings as they haven't quite stood the test of time.
Davina, who has three children Holly, Tilly and Chester, appears to have a set of horns on her groin, a spooky figure on her bum cheek, a rose on her left wrist, some writing on her right wrist, and some chilli peppers on her shoulder.
She joked about her ink to Heat magazine and admitted her body art needs rethinking because people tend to interpret some of the designs the wrong way.
Yay you lucky people ... it’s dvd time ( Boxing Day #powerboxandtone ) which can only mean one thing. Gratuitous pictures of me in a bikini ... Dont care what you think 😂😂👍🏻 I feel good in my skin. And leading a healthy life is a huge part of why I feel body positive. I don’t judge anyone for the life they choose or the shape they are . Life is too frickin short ... if you hate all of this stuff then seriously unfollow me. But if you are shy Lycra wearer or a new mum or just really struggle getting out of the house or just need to crack out 10 mins quickly before work ( I did morning gratitude this am and then abs and arms....) then download the dvd. I do it all the time ... short workouts .. or 1 long one if u fancy a challenge🙌🏻 hugs this Christmas 🎄 you are lovely 😊 and you @sarahblendfit are particularly lovely ... thank you for being part of my life . ❤️
“I have horns on my loins. It’s funny when I wear a bikini, because you can see the horns and you could be forgiven for thinking there’s a goat head down there," she told the publication.
"I have an alien on my arse. I have chilli peppers on my shoulders, which everyone thinks are carrots, so I’m going to maybe get those covered.
"I’ve got my flower. It looks like a vagina with balls, but it’s actually a flower."
The former Big Brother presenter confessed to getting her belly button and her nipple pierced when she was younger, but decided to remove the jewellery when she began dating her now ex-husband Matthew Robertson.
She continued to Heat magazine: "I had my nipple pierced when I was about 25 and my tummy.
"I thought the nipple was brilliant – but Matthew didn’t like it, so after I met Matthew I took it out."
Hello! Me and the Famalam are on holiday . Thinking about my #fibrefit goal everyday ... feeling really happy as have done two types of exercise I don’t do very often today and they didn’t aggravate my hip or my dodge finger 😂 I did very simple yoga before everyone woke up which was fantastic ( inspired by you @fearnecotton ) and Chester and I went surfing this afternoon. We haven’t been for a year . Chester was amazing... remembered everything from last year ( unlike me 🤪) and he did some tricks!! 🙌🏻💪🏻 It was so great to spend time out on the water. Good for the noggin
The telly favourite, who is set to appear in brand new celebrity talent show The Masked Singer in the new year, announced the end of her marriage back in 2017.
Just two years after the couple renewed their vows following their first wedding in June 2000, Davina revealed she and Matthew had gone their separate ways.
Reports claim she has moved on with long-term friend and celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas.