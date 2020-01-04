Davina McCall tattoos: How many does she have and what are they of?

Davina McCall has had a number of designs done over the years. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The Masked Singer star has been acquiring body art for decades, but how many tattoos does the mother-of-three have?

Davina McCall never fails to look incredible and appears to get healthier and hotter with age.

But although the popular TV presenter, 52, is known for her shiny bob, six-pack and sleek wardrobe, she admits she hasn't always made stylish choices that stand the test of time.

The mother-of-three opened up about a handful of her tattoos and revealed she regrets a few of her inkings as they haven't quite stood the test of time.

Read more: Who is Davina McCall's new hairdresser 'boyfriend', Michael Douglas?

Davina famously has a rose tattoo on the front of her arm. Picture: Getty

What tattoos does Davina McCall have?

Davina, who has three children Holly, Tilly and Chester, appears to have a set of horns on her groin, a spooky figure on her bum cheek, a rose on her left wrist, some writing on her right wrist, and some chilli peppers on her shoulder.

She joked about her ink to Heat magazine and admitted her body art needs rethinking because people tend to interpret some of the designs the wrong way.

Read more: Davina McCall hits back at body shamers after backlash over latest bikini snap

“I have horns on my loins. It’s funny when I wear a bikini, because you can see the horns and you could be forgiven for thinking there’s a goat head down there," she told the publication.

"I have an alien on my arse. I have chilli peppers on my shoulders, which everyone thinks are carrots, so I’m going to maybe get those covered.

"I’ve got my flower. It looks like a vagina with balls, but it’s actually a flower."

Read more: Davina McCall admits she fakes being happy because people don't want to see her struggle

What piercings does Davina have?

The former Big Brother presenter confessed to getting her belly button and her nipple pierced when she was younger, but decided to remove the jewellery when she began dating her now ex-husband Matthew Robertson.

She continued to Heat magazine: "I had my nipple pierced when I was about 25 and my tummy.

"I thought the nipple was brilliant – but Matthew didn’t like it, so after I met Matthew I took it out."

Read more: Davina McCall is doing the one thing her ex-husband didn't want her to

The telly favourite, who is set to appear in brand new celebrity talent show The Masked Singer in the new year, announced the end of her marriage back in 2017.

Just two years after the couple renewed their vows following their first wedding in June 2000, Davina revealed she and Matthew had gone their separate ways.

Reports claim she has moved on with long-term friend and celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas.