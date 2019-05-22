Who is Davina McCall's new hairdresser 'boyfriend', Michael Douglas?

Davina's rumoured to have a new man on the scene. Picture: Instagram/@davinamccall

By Mared Parry

Michael and Davina have been friends for years but are now rumoured to be romantically linked.

Davina McCall divorced her husband of 17 years, Matthew Robertson in April 2018, and the TV presenter seemed to be loving single life, however, rumours have been flying around that she's gotten close to her hairdresser friend.

But what do we know about Michael Douglas and his relationship with Davina? We reveal all we know...

Who is Michael Douglas?

Hairdresser to the stars Michael Douglas is 45-years-old and has worked with everyone from Kate Moss to Johnny Depp.

He's originally from Lancashire and is known for his television work, appearing regularly on The One Show and also on The Street Stylist, where he gave unsuspecting members of the public surprise haircuts.

Michael has also worked on huge Hollywood films with actors such as Gwyneth Paltrow and has been involved in a bunch of campaigns with Pantenne, Well, Head & Shoulders and more.

What do we know about his and Davina's relationship?

Davina and Michael have been friends for years and years, and neither have made any part of their close relationship secret.

They both appear on each other's social media often, as Michael has been Davina's main hair stylist since 2000, when she first started presenting the hit reality TV show, Big Brother.

It's been rumoured that Davina has taken Michael as her date to a number of appearances and important events, including the Models 150 year anniversary party in October 2018.

Most recently, the pair were spotted walking hand in hand at the Chelsea Flower Show.

When did Davina split from her ex?

Matthew Robertson and Davina were married for a whopping 17 years and have three children together.

Their daughters are 17-year-old Holly and 15-year-old Tilly, and their son is 12-year-old Chester.

The couple decided to call it quits in November 2017 but officially finalised their divorce in April 2018.