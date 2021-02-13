The Masked Singer's Robin first to be unmasked in final as he comes third

Robin has finally been unmasked! Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer final is taking place tonight - and Sausage, Robin and Badger all battled it out to be crowned winner.

The end of this series of The Masked Singer UK is sadly upon us, with the dramatic final taking place this evening.

After wild few weeks that saw the likes of Sue Perkins, Lenny Henry, and Martine McCutcheon all be unmasked, it was Sausage, Robin, and Badger battling it out to be crowned winner.

The Masked Singer final is taking place tonight. Picture: ITV

All three mystery celebs performed for the live studio audience and judging panel - which tonight saw last year's winner Nicola Roberts join Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan - and it was Robin that was voted off first.

After a dramatic unmasking, it was JLS star Aston Merrygold!

Robin was Aston Merrygold! Picture: ITV

Speaking after his reveal, he said: "It's been brilliant, I've loved it."

Sausage and Badger are now left in the competition, with one set to be crowned winner this evening.

If you're gutted that The Masked Singer is now coming to an end and are on the hunt for your next TV fix, there are reports that The Masked Dancer - The Masked Singer's spin-off - is coming to the UK this summer.

The series, which is currently airing in the US, is similar in format to its sister show - but sees celebs dance, rather than sing, while disguised in an elaborate costume.

A source told The Sun: "ITV struck the deal over the rights to the format at the start of this week and now the producers are compiling a team to start work on it.

"It’s still very early days and casting has yet to properly begin on the show, which they hope can be filmed this summer."

NOW READ:

Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'