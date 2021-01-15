Ben Shephard refuses to deny he is Badger on The Masked Singer

Is Ben Shephard the voice behind Badger? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ben Shephard has responded to speculation he is behind the Badger costume on The Masked Singer.

Ben Shephard, 46, has refused to deny he is the voice behind Badger on The Masked Singer.

The TV presenter was quizzed by Lorraine Kelly during Good Morning Britain on Friday, as she asked him whether he could shed some light on the speculation.

Ben Shephard is the latest star speculated to be behind the mask. Picture: ITV

In response, Ben asked: "Well, tell me about the Badger, what are his traits?"

Lorraine told him: "He's very, very, very good looking under than, and he's got a calendar..."

Ben's co-host Kate Garraway said: "He's a very good singer and dancer so that counts Ben out!"

At the moment, Badger's identity remains a secret. Picture: ITV

Eventually, the TV star said he can "neither confirm nor deny" that he is or is not Badger.

However, he did ask: "I am a fan of Badgers, as things go. Who doesn't love a Badger?"

At the moment, the voice behind Badger is yet to be revealed, with the judges guesses so far consisting of Jamiroquai, Andy Serkis, Ne-Yo and Will Young.

Lorraine quizzed Ben over the rumours he was Badger. Picture: ITV

During Badger's latest appearance on the show, he dropped some clues in his VT, saying: "My last performance was amazing. When it comes to digging, they'll have to get up extra early to catch me.

"Badgers are shy creatures, and I certainly was when I was younger, especially around girls.

"At school, I wrote poems about girls that I liked, but I was so shy I'd never show them.

"Due to my shyness, for years, I had a talent for years I kept hidden. Then one day I decided to show my friends what I could do, and this badger blossomed.

"Then I learnt a lesson - being yourself is your greatest gift. Badger fur is black and white and I'm going to go out there and win tonight."

The judges on The Masked Singer have so far guessed amiroquai, Andy Serkis, Ne-Yo and Will Young. Picture: ITV

Of course, we won't find out who the Badger really is until he is voted off the show.

So far, Alien has been revealed to be Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Seahorse to be Mel B and Swan to be Martine McCutcheon.

