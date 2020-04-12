Can you spot the Easter egg among the petals in this roller blind brainteaser?

Online retailer 247 Blinds has hidden an Easter treat in this design. Picture: 247 Blinds

Make the most of your indoor space with a spring-inspired roller blind that also doubles up as an 'eggcellent' puzzle.

Spring has officially sprung, with daffodils blooming, bunnies hopping around and sunshine making a welcome appearance.

But while Brits are used to heading out for a string of seasonal celebrations come April, families are spending this year's Easter break self-isolating at home.

As the coronavirus lockdown continues, excess time spent indoors or pottering around the garden means it's often tricky to keep yourself and the kids entertained.

Can you spot the Easter egg? Picture: 247 Blinds

So if your Easter egg hunt is over, you've gobbled all the chocolate in your household and you now have nothing left to eat, why not try this tricky, petal-packed puzzle to relieve your boredom?

247 Blinds has released a quirky new challenge just in time for the holidays so you can spend the night scrambling your brain.

The online retailer, specialising in made-to-measure blinds, is putting their customers to the test, asking people to spot the hidden egg among the flowers in one of their bright roller blinds.

This new spring blind design doubles up as a brainteaser. Picture: 247 Blinds

The company's Easter-inspired artwork doubles up as an ‘eggcellent’ brainteaser and has been renamed the 'Hard to Crack' roller blind to fit with the spring theme.

So why not spruce up your windows for the warm season ahead and attempt to spot the hidden object lurking in-between the leaves at the same time?

Had a crack at it and still can’t spot the holiday treat? Scroll down to take a look at the answer below.