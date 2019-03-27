Can you spot the feather duster in this tricky floral puzzle?

Can you solve the puzzle? Picture: Rattan Direct

As spring cleaning season kicks off, can you crack this fiendish conundrum?

It's that time of year when we are all grabbing our rubber gloves and searching for the feather duster for a good old spring cleaning session.

But before you get underway with a home-hygiene overhaul, there's a conundrum of a puzzle to crack.

Can you find the feather duster in the floral design?

The folk at furniture brand, Rattan Direct, have designed the brain-teasing puzzle below.

They claim that the fastest time to find the feather duster is an impressive nine seconds.

However, most people have taken at least 20 seconds - so don't panic if you're still searching.

The result is circled in the below image, with the feather duster having a larger bronze semi-circle at its' stem than the flowers.

