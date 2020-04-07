How to make hot cross buns at home this Easter including chocolate and vegan recipes

How to make hotcross buns. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the best hot cross bun recipes to make with your family, including traditional, chocolate and gluten free versions.

With Easter weekend fast approaching and the UK still on lockdown, it’s the perfect time to get our baking hats on.

And what could be better than the ultimate spiced Easter treat in the form of hot cross buns?

Whether you like yours spiced, extra fruity or even full of chocolate, there are plenty of recipes out there to suit your taste buds and dietary needs.

So, check out our round up of the best hot cross bun recipes below:

Traditional hot cross bun recipe

Mary Berry’s fruity hot cross buns are the perfect tea-time treat and are packed full of traditional spices and juicy sultanas.

Using ground cinnamon, lemon zest and finely chopped mixed candied peel, and some extra sweet golden syrup for the topping, your family will be begging for this recipe.

Hot cross buns are an easy Easter treat to make. Picture: Getty Images

You will need a piping bag fitted with a fine 3mm nozzle for Mary’s method, but if you don't have a nozzle you could use a piping bag and snip the end off.

See the full method here.

Read More: TV guide Easter weekend: All the best films showing during lockdown

Chocolate hot cross buns recipe

Why not take your hot cross buns to a whole new level of indulgence with a chocolate dough created by Jamie Oliver.

These soft buns even have a secret melting middle which the kids will love.

This recipe is packed with cocoa powder, quality dark chocolate, dried fruit and runny honey.

See the full method here.

Vegan hot cross buns recipe

If you’re trying to cut out animal products, it’s just as easy to ditch the milk and egg for a totally vegan version.

Using dairy-free spread and almond milk as well as cinnamon, mixed spice, sultanas and citrus, it will bring your family all the traditional flavours of hot cross buns.

The added mixed spice and apricot jam will also add something different to these buns.

See the full method here.

Read More: Britain will be hotter than Australia as 24C heatwave hits UK this Easter

Gluten free hot cross bun recipe

Don't miss out on an Easter baking session because of gluten intolerance!

Try out Tesco’s easy gluten-free hot cross buns which are simple to prepare and make a delicious treat.

Using a gluten free bread flour blend and 1 tbsp plain gluten-free flour, you won’t even notice the difference when it comes to these fruity buns.

See the full method here.