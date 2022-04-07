Kinder recalls more products just days before Easter over salmonella fears

7 April 2022, 09:57 | Updated: 7 April 2022, 10:05

More Kinder products have been recalled
More Kinder products have been recalled. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kinder has now recalled more of their products over fears of salmonella.

Over the weekend, Ferrero - who are the makers of the chocolate - issued an urgent warning over their Kinder Surprise eggs.

But now the Food Standards Agency has said the recall list has been extended to include Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits.

Kinder Schokobons have also been taken off supermarket shelves over fears that they might be contaminated with salmonella.

Kinder eggs have been recalled
Kinder eggs have been recalled. Picture: Alamy

What products are affected?

  • 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs with a best-before date between July 11 and October 7 2022.
  • 20g eggs or three-packs of the eggs with a best-before date of all dates up to and including October 7 2022.
  • 100g Kinder Surprise packs with a best-before date between April 20 and August 21 2022.
  • Kinder Mini eggs 75g packs with a best-before date between April 20 and August 21 2022.
  • Kinder Egg Hunt Kits 150g with best before dates from April 21 to August 21 2022.
  • Kinder Schokobons 200g with a best-before date of April 20 to August 21 2022.
People are being warned not to eat certain Kinder eggs
People are being warned not to eat certain Kinder eggs. Picture: Alamy

An initial outbreak saw 63 people in the UK fall ill with links to Kinder Surprise eggs, most of which were children under five years old.

Confirming the recall of the Kinder products, the FSA said: "This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children.

"To reduce the risk of any further illness, consumers should not eat the products listed in the recall alert and they/the parent or guardians of children should follow the risk advice within it."

With the eggs produced in Belgium, more cases have reportedly been recorded in other European countries including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Over 40 children have fallen ill with links to Kinder eggs
Over 40 children have fallen ill with links to Kinder eggs. Picture: Alamy

Ferrero says it has recalled the products as a ‘precautionary measure’ and has advised people not to eat them.

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

According to the NHS website, Salmonella can cause sickness, diarrhoea and fever, with symptoms usually starting within a few hours or days after eating the food that caused the infection.

The symptoms usually resolve themselves within a few days but can be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.

