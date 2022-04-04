When to avoid using your washing machine to cut your energy bills

4 April 2022, 12:08

Here's the best time to put your washing machine on
Here's the best time to put your washing machine on. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

There is a simple way to reduce your energy bills by not using it at certain times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Households across the UK are facing a huge increase in their monthly energy bills after the price cap was increased last week.

And with families looking for new ways to reduce their outgoings, experts have revealed the best time to put on your washing machine.

In fact, it has now been revealed that the most expensive time to run your washing machine is between 4pm and 7pm.

There are certain times to avoid putting your washing machine on
There are certain times to avoid putting your washing machine on. Picture: Alamy

A washing machine uses around 1kWh of energy for an hour-long wash, which means that if you do one load a week, it costs around £14.56 a year.

Meanwhile, if you do two loads a week, it would cost you £29.12 a year.

But some energy providers charge more for power during busy periods, with off-peak power costing as little as 9.76, compared to prime-time prices of around 28p.

So if you want to avoid paying up to three times as much to wash your clothes, you should probably avoid 4pm-7pm.

This comes as millions of households face around a £700 increase per year to their energy bills.

On April 1st, the Ofgem price cap was increased from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.

Some energy firms have been trying to help out their customers, with British Gas and

Octopus setting funds to help customers who are struggling with their bills.

British Gas announced last week that it has put an extra £2million aside to the help customers.

Octopus Energy is giving away free electric blankets
Octopus Energy is giving away free electric blankets. Picture: Twitter

Octopus energy is also sending out 5,000 heated blankets to help families keep warm.

If you are a customer, you can apply by filling out an online assistance tool.

Chief executive Greg Jackson said the 'sad reality' is that many people lost their jobs during the pandemic and are now struggling.

He told our sister station LBC: “Where people do their very best, companies like ours will work with them to get payment plans in place, to provide some assistance, to work with them on their whole income and expenditure.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Helen MacNamara: Government's former ethics chief apologises for 'error of judgement' after partygate fine

UK & World

Rishi Sunak to launch an NFT issued by the Royal Mint to help make UK 'global cryptoasset hub'

UK & World

A doctor has explained why some people don't catch Covid

Doctor explains four reasons why some people don’t catch Covid

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tom Parker's wife set up a GoFundMe page following his tragic death

Tom Parker's fundraiser set up by wife Kelsey raises £37,000 in two days

Celebrities

June played Dot Cotton in Eastenders

Eastenders star June Brown dies aged 95

Celebrities

The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025

Incredible £250 million 'all-season beach' with 32 water slides to open in the UK

Lifestyle

The I'm A Celeb start date has reportedly been moved forward

I'm A Celeb 2022's 'new start date revealed as ITV move show to avoid World Cup'

TV & Movies

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have a new podcast

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper release brand new podcast Never Have I Ever

Celebrities

What would you say is cheaper, bathing or showering?

Shower or bath? Experts reveal cheaper option amid bills rising

Lifestyle

Tom Parker joined his bandmates on stage two weeks ago

Tom Parker's final performance with The Wanted leaves fans heartbroken

Celebrities

Jackson Lonie was reportedly spotted on a dating app

Married at First Sight Australia's Jackson Lonie denies split rumours after he's spotted on dating app

TV & Movies

Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

A woman has shared her wedding story on Reddit

'My mother-in-law paid for my wedding and now she wants to come on my honeymoon’

Weddings

NHS staff will now have to pay to park in the hospitals they work in

Free hospital parking for NHS staff to end in England today

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has become one of TV's biggest earners

Stacey Solomon becomes one of TV’s top earners and is now worth £2.5million

Celebrities

Ian Mercer played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street

Who played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street and where is Ian Mercer now?

TV & Movies

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar are still together

Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco accidentally reveals she and Jack Millar are still together

TV & Movies

A stray dog has been taking a purple unicorn teddy

Stray puppy keeps trying to steal purple unicorn teddy from the same shop

Lifestyle