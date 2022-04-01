Shower or bath? Experts reveal cheaper option amid bills rising

What would you say is cheaper, bathing or showering? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Every penny counts amid the energy bill crisis, so what's cheaper to have; a shower or a bath?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From April 1, Brits will see their energy bills, water bills, fuel costs and council tax shoot up in price.

Everyone is doing all they can to try and get ahead of the hike in prices, including following some of Martin Lewis' advice around meter readings.

Many people concerned about the rise in bills are looking for ways to save as much money as possible, including keeping their water bill down.

On average, households across the UK are set to see their water bill rise as high as £420 this year.

With bills soaring, people are looking for ways to save money around the house. Picture: Getty

This leads us to answer the question many of you have been debating for years now – are showers or baths more expensive?

Well, according to the experts at boiler maker Worcester Bosch, the winner for cheapest option is shower.

Director of Technical Support at Worcester Bosch, Martyn Bridges, told The Guardian: "A typical bath requires about 90 litres of water, split between 60 litres or so of hot water and 20 to 30 of cold."

He went on: “A normal thermostatic mixer shower head discharges about nine litres a minute, requiring about six litres of hot and three litres of cold.

“So, providing you shower in less than 10 minutes, it will be more economical to shower.”

There are a lot of ways to save money on your water bill around the house. Picture: Getty

If you're looking for other ways to save water money in the home, Water For Life from Southern Water have outlined some of their top tips: