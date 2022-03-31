Martin Lewis explains how ‘smooth driving’ could save you hundreds on your fuel bill

By Naomi Bartram

Martin Lewis has shared his tips to save hundreds of pounds on fuel as petrol costs continue to rise.

With fuel prices rising significantly over the past few months, Martin Lewis has shared his tips to help with your finances.

The Money Saving Expert has said that one way to help save money, is to change the way you drive your car.

He explained how ‘driving in a smoother fashion’ will help save fuel, while also having a positive impact on the environment.

Martin Lewis has revealed his tips for the fuel price increase. Picture: Alamy

Driving smoothing means you should accelerate gradually rather than revving the engine, as the more you accelerate, the more fuel you use.

Martin says you should stay under 3,000 revs as a rough rule and always drive in the highest gear possible without labouring the engine.

Changing the gear much earlier than feels natural also helps you plan ahead and move gradually.

Drivers should also try not to hit the brakes too rapidly and make the most of the car’s momentum.

This comes after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced a plan to cut fuel duty by 5p in his spring statement earlier this month.

Martin Lewis has been issuing money saving tips. Picture: ITV

But even with the price cut, Martin estimates that for someone who drives 15,000 miles a year averaging 35 miles per gallon, just buying petrol at the average UK price would cost £2,963 every year.

As well as the cost of petrol reaching record highs, the climbing cost of living is also having a huge impact on millions of people across the country.

In a bid to help with these increasing costs, the financial expert has created a cheap petrol and diesel guide with a full list of tips.

These include increasing the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, such as checking the tyre pressure, getting rid of extra weight from your car and using your air conditioning less.

However, at higher speeds it’s better to use AC and keep windows up due to the extra drag caused by having windows down.

He also suggests shopping around for the cheapest local petrol and using cashback credit cards that pay you back each time you spend on them.

It’s also a good idea to car share or use public transport where possible.