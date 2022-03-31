Martin Lewis explains how ‘smooth driving’ could save you hundreds on your fuel bill

31 March 2022, 11:38 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 11:40

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Martin Lewis has shared his tips to save hundreds of pounds on fuel as petrol costs continue to rise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With fuel prices rising significantly over the past few months, Martin Lewis has shared his tips to help with your finances.

The Money Saving Expert has said that one way to help save money, is to change the way you drive your car.

He explained how ‘driving in a smoother fashion’ will help save fuel, while also having a positive impact on the environment.

Martin Lewis has revealed his tips for the fuel price increase
Martin Lewis has revealed his tips for the fuel price increase. Picture: Alamy

Driving smoothing means you should accelerate gradually rather than revving the engine, as the more you accelerate, the more fuel you use.

Martin says you should stay under 3,000 revs as a rough rule and always drive in the highest gear possible without labouring the engine.

Changing the gear much earlier than feels natural also helps you plan ahead and move gradually.

Drivers should also try not to hit the brakes too rapidly and make the most of the car’s momentum.

This comes after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced a plan to cut fuel duty by 5p in his spring statement earlier this month.

Martin Lewis has been issuing money saving tips
Martin Lewis has been issuing money saving tips. Picture: ITV

But even with the price cut, Martin estimates that for someone who drives 15,000 miles a year averaging 35 miles per gallon, just buying petrol at the average UK price would cost £2,963 every year.

As well as the cost of petrol reaching record highs, the climbing cost of living is also having a huge impact on millions of people across the country.

In a bid to help with these increasing costs, the financial expert has created a cheap petrol and diesel guide with a full list of tips.

These include increasing the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, such as checking the tyre pressure, getting rid of extra weight from your car and using your air conditioning less.

However, at higher speeds it’s better to use AC and keep windows up due to the extra drag caused by having windows down.

He also suggests shopping around for the cheapest local petrol and using cashback credit cards that pay you back each time you spend on them.

It’s also a good idea to car share or use public transport where possible.

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK weather snow map: Exact time it will snow in your local area this week

UK weather snow map: Exact time it will snow in your local area this week

Weather

British Airways pilot jailed for lying about his flying experience on CV to get job

UK & World

Lewis Hamilton: Formula 1 driver opens up on struggling 'mentally and emotionally for a long time'

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Chris Rock has broken his silence

Chris Rock breaks his silence after Will Smith Oscars controversy

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Sheree Murphy has a famous husband

Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband

TV & Movies

Kelsey has shared a message about her late husband Tom Parker

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he 'changed so many lives' in new moving tribute

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning

Martin Lewis warns everyone to do three things before Friday's energy price rise
The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate

The Wanted pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death

Celebrities

Tom Parker has died aged 33

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle

Celebrities

Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago

Gemma Collins to make stage debut in Chicago the Musical

Celebrities

Holby City's final episode aired this week

Holby City's final episode leaves viewers emotional over 'beautiful' tribute to NHS

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo has revealed he's taking a break from This Morning

Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy

TV & Movies

Plans for UK DIsneyland have been shelved

Plans for £3.5 billion 'UK Disneyland' withdrawn

Lifestyle

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine

Events

Emeli said that 'music unites us' ahead of her performance this evening

Emeli Sandé says 'music unites us' as she performs at Concert for Ukraine

Events