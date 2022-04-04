Major energy supplier is giving away free electric blankets to customers

An electricity company is giving away free electric blankets. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

An energy firm is giving away free electric blankets after the huge increase in energy prices this weekend.

A major energy supplier is giving its customers free electric blankets in a bid to help with soaring heating bills in the UK.

Octopus Energy has now sent out the blankets to thousands of its users to help families keep warm if they can’t afford to keep the heating on.

Customers have shared pictures of the heated throws - which are being sold for around £40 - praising Octopus for their generosity.

One person wrote on Twitter: "A big thank you for the electric blanket.

"Being in a power wheelchair 24/7 - I feel the cold more with little room for exercise to warm up, and this useful gift will warm me up."

"Perfect timing on such a cold day! Thank you so much,” said another.

A third added: “Just wanted to say a big thank you !! Our free heated blanket arrived today and the kids nicked it straight away, they love it !!! Thank you so much.”

Octopus are giving away 5,000 blankets in total, with most of them already distributed to those who are most in financial need.

Octopus Energy has been giving away free electric blankets. Picture: Twitter

If you are a customer, you can apply by filling out an online assistance tool.

Electric overblankets can be cost effective to run, with many costing from as little as 1p per night (7 hours) on the minimum heat setting.

Chief executive Greg Jackson said the 'sad reality' is that many people lost their jobs during the pandemic and are now struggling.

He told our sister station LBC: “Where people do their very best, companies like ours will work with them to get payment plans in place, to provide some assistance, to work with them on their whole income and expenditure.”

Many households' energy bills are higher than ever before following an increase of the price cap to almost £2,000 on April 1st.

This means most households will see around a £700 increase per year to their energy bills.

With the price of fuel also increasing, as well as Council Tax, the cost of living has hit an all time high.