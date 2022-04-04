Major energy supplier is giving away free electric blankets to customers

4 April 2022, 11:18 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 11:25

An electricity company is giving away free electric blankets
An electricity company is giving away free electric blankets. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

An energy firm is giving away free electric blankets after the huge increase in energy prices this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A major energy supplier is giving its customers free electric blankets in a bid to help with soaring heating bills in the UK.

Octopus Energy has now sent out the blankets to thousands of its users to help families keep warm if they can’t afford to keep the heating on.

Customers have shared pictures of the heated throws - which are being sold for around £40 - praising Octopus for their generosity.

One person wrote on Twitter: "A big thank you for the electric blanket.

"Being in a power wheelchair 24/7 - I feel the cold more with little room for exercise to warm up, and this useful gift will warm me up."

"Perfect timing on such a cold day! Thank you so much,” said another.

A third added: “Just wanted to say a big thank you !! Our free heated blanket arrived today and the kids nicked it straight away, they love it !!! Thank you so much.”

Octopus are giving away 5,000 blankets in total, with most of them already distributed to those who are most in financial need.

Octopus Energy has been giving away free electric blankets
Octopus Energy has been giving away free electric blankets. Picture: Twitter

If you are a customer, you can apply by filling out an online assistance tool.

Electric overblankets can be cost effective to run, with many costing from as little as 1p per night (7 hours) on the minimum heat setting.

Chief executive Greg Jackson said the 'sad reality' is that many people lost their jobs during the pandemic and are now struggling.

He told our sister station LBC: “Where people do their very best, companies like ours will work with them to get payment plans in place, to provide some assistance, to work with them on their whole income and expenditure.”

Many households' energy bills are higher than ever before following an increase of the price cap to almost £2,000 on April 1st.

This means most households will see around a £700 increase per year to their energy bills.

With the price of fuel also increasing, as well as Council Tax, the cost of living has hit an all time high.

Octopus energy has been trying to help customers with rising costs
Octopus energy has been trying to help customers with rising costs. Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Helen MacNamara: Government's former ethics chief apologises for 'error of judgement' after partygate fine

UK & World

Rishi Sunak to launch an NFT issued by the Royal Mint to help make UK 'global cryptoasset hub'

UK & World

A doctor has explained why some people don't catch Covid

Doctor explains four reasons why some people don’t catch Covid

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The final of Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK soon

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 final on TV in the UK?

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife set up a GoFundMe page following his tragic death

Tom Parker's fundraiser set up by wife Kelsey raises £37,000 in two days

Celebrities

June played Dot Cotton in Eastenders

Eastenders star June Brown dies aged 95

Celebrities

The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025

Incredible £250 million 'all-season beach' with 32 water slides to open in the UK

Lifestyle

The I'm A Celeb start date has reportedly been moved forward

I'm A Celeb 2022's 'new start date revealed as ITV move show to avoid World Cup'

TV & Movies

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have a new podcast

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper release brand new podcast Never Have I Ever

Celebrities

What would you say is cheaper, bathing or showering?

Shower or bath? Experts reveal cheaper option amid bills rising

Lifestyle

Tom Parker joined his bandmates on stage two weeks ago

Tom Parker's final performance with The Wanted leaves fans heartbroken

Celebrities

Jackson Lonie was reportedly spotted on a dating app

Married at First Sight Australia's Jackson Lonie denies split rumours after he's spotted on dating app

TV & Movies

Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

A woman has shared her wedding story on Reddit

'My mother-in-law paid for my wedding and now she wants to come on my honeymoon’

Weddings

NHS staff will now have to pay to park in the hospitals they work in

Free hospital parking for NHS staff to end in England today

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has become one of TV's biggest earners

Stacey Solomon becomes one of TV’s top earners and is now worth £2.5million

Celebrities

Ian Mercer played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street

Who played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street and where is Ian Mercer now?

TV & Movies

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar are still together

Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco accidentally reveals she and Jack Millar are still together

TV & Movies