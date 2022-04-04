I'm A Celeb 2022's 'new start date revealed as ITV move show to avoid World Cup'

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! start date has reportedly been pushed forward so it doesn't clash with the World Cup.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! looks set to return earlier than usual this year, with the start date reportedly due to arrive at the start of October.

As reported by the Mirror, the ITV show, which usually begins in November, will this year begin on October 30.

It is thought that the earlier start date has been planned so that the show does not clash with the FIFA World Cup, which takes place in November and December.

A source previously told The Sun: "Two of ITV's biggest juggernauts - not just of the season but the whole year - are I'm a Celeb and its international football coverage.

"So it makes sense to keep them apart, and as the World Cup isn't going to budge, it makes sense to move Ant and Dec.

"The last thing anyone wants is for viewers to have to choose between the latest from the jungle and a big game.

"At the moment nothing has been confirmed - but whatever ITV do will be in the best interests of viewers."

ITV have not yet announced when the start date will be, and a spokesperson previously told the publication: "It's too early to confirm scheduling for the show."

It was recently announced that I'm A Celebrity is set to return to Australia this year after being filmed in a Welsh Castle for two years due to travel restrictions brought in by the coronavirus pandemic.