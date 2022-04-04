I'm A Celeb 2022's 'new start date revealed as ITV move show to avoid World Cup'

4 April 2022, 10:21 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 11:01

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! start date has reportedly been pushed forward so it doesn't clash with the World Cup.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! looks set to return earlier than usual this year, with the start date reportedly due to arrive at the start of October.

Listen now on Global Player: Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

As reported by the Mirror, the ITV show, which usually begins in November, will this year begin on October 30.

It is thought that the earlier start date has been planned so that the show does not clash with the FIFA World Cup, which takes place in November and December.

The I'm A Celeb start date has reportedly been moved forward
The I'm A Celeb start date has reportedly been moved forward. Picture: Shutterstock

A source previously told The Sun: "Two of ITV's biggest juggernauts - not just of the season but the whole year - are I'm a Celeb and its international football coverage.

"So it makes sense to keep them apart, and as the World Cup isn't going to budge, it makes sense to move Ant and Dec.

"The last thing anyone wants is for viewers to have to choose between the latest from the jungle and a big game.

The show will be retuning to Australia this year
The show will be retuning to Australia this year. Picture: Shutterstock

"At the moment nothing has been confirmed - but whatever ITV do will be in the best interests of viewers."

ITV have not yet announced when the start date will be, and a spokesperson previously told the publication: "It's too early to confirm scheduling for the show."

It was recently announced that I'm A Celebrity is set to return to Australia this year after being filmed in a Welsh Castle for two years due to travel restrictions brought in by the coronavirus pandemic.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The final of Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK soon

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 final on TV in the UK?
June played Dot Cotton in Eastenders

Eastenders star June Brown dies aged 95

Celebrities

Jackson Lonie was reportedly spotted on a dating app

Married at First Sight Australia's Jackson Lonie denies split rumours after he's spotted on dating app
Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?
Ian Mercer played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street

Who played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street and where is Ian Mercer now?

Trending on Heart

Tom Parker's wife set up a GoFundMe page following his tragic death

Tom Parker's fundraiser set up by wife Kelsey raises £37,000 in two days

Celebrities

The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025

Incredible £250 million 'all-season beach' with 32 water slides to open in the UK

Lifestyle

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have a new podcast

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper release brand new podcast Never Have I Ever

Celebrities

What would you say is cheaper, bathing or showering?

Shower or bath? Experts reveal cheaper option amid bills rising

Lifestyle

Tom Parker joined his bandmates on stage two weeks ago

Tom Parker's final performance with The Wanted leaves fans heartbroken

Celebrities

A woman has shared her wedding story on Reddit

'My mother-in-law paid for my wedding and now she wants to come on my honeymoon’

Weddings

NHS staff will now have to pay to park in the hospitals they work in

Free hospital parking for NHS staff to end in England today

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has become one of TV's biggest earners

Stacey Solomon becomes one of TV’s top earners and is now worth £2.5million

Celebrities

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar are still together

Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco accidentally reveals she and Jack Millar are still together
A stray dog has been taking a purple unicorn teddy

Stray puppy keeps trying to steal purple unicorn teddy from the same shop

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has given advice on fuel costs

Martin Lewis explains how ‘smooth driving’ could save you hundreds on your fuel bill

News

Chris Rock has broken his silence

Chris Rock breaks his silence after Will Smith Oscars controversy

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Sheree Murphy has a famous husband

Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband
Giovanna joined Anna for episode six of Dirty Mother Pukka

Giovanna Fletcher opens up on maternal mental health on Dirty Mother Pukka

Celebrities