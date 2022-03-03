I'm A Celebrity bosses confirm show WILL return to Australia this year

Ant and Dec previously shared their desire to see the show return to Australia. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is set to return to its usual filming location in the Australian jungle.

I'm A Celebrity WILL return to Australia this year, ITV bosses have confirmed.

The hit reality TV show, hosted by Ant and Dec, has been filmed in North Wales for the past two years due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the show is now ready to return to its usual setting – the jungle.

As reported by The Sun, Director of Content Rosemary Newell said: "We expect a celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate audience over 11 million."

The show has been filmed in North Wales for the past two years due to travel restrictions. Picture: Getty

This announcement comes just weeks after presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared their desire to see the show return to Australia.

During an interview on The One Show, Ant said: "Well, the plan is the jungle", before Dec interrupted with: "Nothing against Wales!"

Ant went on to say: "We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can."