Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell in hilarious Saturday Night Takeaway preview

23 February 2024, 12:07

Ant and Dec have pranked Simon Cowell
Ant and Dec have pranked Simon Cowell. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

A preview for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway shows the pair pranking Simon Cowell in a funny skit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant and Dec are back for a final series of Saturday Night Takeaway and the show looks better than ever.

In a newly released teaser for Saturday's show, viewers can see the Geordie duo prank their Britain's Got Talent boss Simon Cowell. The clip shows Simon cycling in Malibu before getting pulled over by the 'police'. In reality, the cops are actually actors who are working with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to trick The X Factor legend.

Fans will have to wait until the weekend to see what actually takes place in the prank, however judging by how past practical jokes have gone on the show, this is sure to be hilarious.

This 20th season of Saturday Night Takeaway comes after Ant and Dec revealed the 2024 series would be their last, as the I'm A Celebrity hosts plan to spend more time with their family.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are pranking Simon Cowell
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are pranking Simon Cowell. Picture: ITV

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, the boys teased what fans can expect to see from the prank, with Dec stating:

"We staked him out for three days in Malibu and found out he goes on a morning bike ride.

"So we got these California officers 'on patrol' to pull him over on his bike and tell him it was the wrong colour, he was speeding, he wasn't wearing a high-vis vest and he needed to get his bike sprayed Malibu colours."

Read more: Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Read more: Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Watch Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell on Saturday Night Takeaway here:

Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell on Saturday Night Takeaway

Dec also opened up about the amount of planning the show requires, revealing:

"Doing Saturday Night Takeaway is really busy for us, it goes on all year. We finish in April and then we get back together in June and start shooting for the next series."

However fans shouldn't fear, as Ant confirmed the show would be returning in the future.

The Byker Grove alum said: "We love it, we really care for it, it’s been our baby for 22 years. Whatever form it takes when it comes back, we need to step away for a bit, reimagine it, before you go again."

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have presented Saturday Night Takeaway for 22 years
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have presented Saturday Night Takeaway for 22 years. Picture: ITV

But viewers won't have to wait long until Ant and Dec are back on their screens as the pair are still presenting Ant and Dec's Limitless Win, Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity, as well as bringing back 90s favourite kids show Byker Grove.

Appearing in a video posted on their social media, Dec said: "Ant and Dec here with some pretty exciting news that we wanted to share with you all..."

Ant then adds: "Don't you mean PJ and Duncan here with some pretty exciting news?", to which Dec replies: "You could say that. That is a clue, it's a nice clue. Don't worry, we're not making another album."

The pair went on: "The very exciting news is that 17 years after it closed its doors for the final time, Byker Grove is opening them up again."

Read more: How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Read more: Ant and Dec net worth: How much are the I'm A Celebrity presenters worth?

Read more: Ant and Dec reunited with Britain's Got Talent child star Connie Talbot 16 years after the show

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Ben Shephard has left Good Morning Britain

Ben Shephard 'desperately trying to hold it together' after presenting final Good Morning Britain show

Love Island All Stars has come to an end

When is the Love Island All Stars reunion 2024?

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

Breathtaking is a highly emotive and realistic portrayal of what life was like for NHS frontline workers during the pandemic

Breathtaking viewers left distraught over emotional ITV Covid-19 drama

Here's everything you need to know about ITV's drama based on the Covid-19 pandemic, Breathtaking

Breathtaking ITV drama cast, episodes schedule and filming locations explained

Robin Windsor has tragically died at the age of 44

Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor dies aged 44

These are all the famous faces who star in Death Comes To Pemberley

Death Comes To Pemberley full cast revealed and where you know them from

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley pictured with Jay Howard and Hannah Lynch

Who is Luke from MAFS new girlfriend? Inside the Married At First Sight star's new relationship

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Love Island All Stars Georgia Steel and Molly Smith

Love Island jewellery 2024: Georgia Steel's bracelet and Molly Smith's necklace revealed

Arthur Poremba with Laura Vaughan on Married At First Sight

Why isn't Arthur at the Married At First Sight reunion?

One Day actor Leo Woodall has taken over our TV screens this February

Who is One Day actor Leo Woodall? Age, movies and TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

Trending on Heart

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have been married since 2021, and are now reported to be expecting their first child together

Who is Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett? Their romance explained

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will come to an end after this year's 20th series

Why is Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway ending?

Morrisons are offering Easter eggs at a discounted rate

Easter egg offers 2024 that will save you money this spring

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has spoken about her cancer diagnosis

Coleen Nolan cancer health update, what's the latest?

Dave Myers shared an emotional message during this week's episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shares emotional statement amid cancer battle

One Day actor Leo Woodall met Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy's relationship explained

Rumours of Primark closing have been doing the rounds

Is Primark closing? A closer look at the rumours

News

Man sneezing alongside tree pollen

Can you get hay fever in February in the UK?

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon returned to Sort My Life Out this week to help out father-of-two Craig

Stacey Solomon's heartwarming gesture to widowed father-of-two leaves Sort My Life Out viewers in tears
Stacey Solomon is the mother of five children

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

The Body Shop store closures have been announced

Body Shop closures list revealed

News

Denise Welch with her husband Lincoln Townley

Loose Women's Denise Welch reveals 'miserable' health condition left her 'screaming like a wounded animal'
Here's everything you need to know about Noah Kahan's hit song Stick Season and what it means

Stick Season lyrics and meaning explained by Noah Kahan

Millie Radford with her daughters Elodie and Ophelia

Millie Radford reveals she spent Valentine's Day in hospital with her daughter Elodie

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have jumped in the £59,000 campervan with their five kids for a half-term trip

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash take five kids on half term trip in £59,000 campervan