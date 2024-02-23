Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell in hilarious Saturday Night Takeaway preview

Ant and Dec have pranked Simon Cowell. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

A preview for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway shows the pair pranking Simon Cowell in a funny skit.

Ant and Dec are back for a final series of Saturday Night Takeaway and the show looks better than ever.

In a newly released teaser for Saturday's show, viewers can see the Geordie duo prank their Britain's Got Talent boss Simon Cowell. The clip shows Simon cycling in Malibu before getting pulled over by the 'police'. In reality, the cops are actually actors who are working with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to trick The X Factor legend.

Fans will have to wait until the weekend to see what actually takes place in the prank, however judging by how past practical jokes have gone on the show, this is sure to be hilarious.

This 20th season of Saturday Night Takeaway comes after Ant and Dec revealed the 2024 series would be their last, as the I'm A Celebrity hosts plan to spend more time with their family.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are pranking Simon Cowell. Picture: ITV

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, the boys teased what fans can expect to see from the prank, with Dec stating:

"We staked him out for three days in Malibu and found out he goes on a morning bike ride.

"So we got these California officers 'on patrol' to pull him over on his bike and tell him it was the wrong colour, he was speeding, he wasn't wearing a high-vis vest and he needed to get his bike sprayed Malibu colours."

Watch Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell on Saturday Night Takeaway here:

Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell on Saturday Night Takeaway

Dec also opened up about the amount of planning the show requires, revealing:

"Doing Saturday Night Takeaway is really busy for us, it goes on all year. We finish in April and then we get back together in June and start shooting for the next series."

However fans shouldn't fear, as Ant confirmed the show would be returning in the future.

The Byker Grove alum said: "We love it, we really care for it, it’s been our baby for 22 years. Whatever form it takes when it comes back, we need to step away for a bit, reimagine it, before you go again."

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have presented Saturday Night Takeaway for 22 years. Picture: ITV

But viewers won't have to wait long until Ant and Dec are back on their screens as the pair are still presenting Ant and Dec's Limitless Win, Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity, as well as bringing back 90s favourite kids show Byker Grove.

Appearing in a video posted on their social media, Dec said: "Ant and Dec here with some pretty exciting news that we wanted to share with you all..."

Ant then adds: "Don't you mean PJ and Duncan here with some pretty exciting news?", to which Dec replies: "You could say that. That is a clue, it's a nice clue. Don't worry, we're not making another album."

The pair went on: "The very exciting news is that 17 years after it closed its doors for the final time, Byker Grove is opening them up again."

