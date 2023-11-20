Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

20 November 2023, 13:36

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?
Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant? Picture: Getty / ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As Ant and Dec return to host I'm A Celebrity, fans have been questioning whether Declan Donnelly has had a hair transplant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant and Dec - real names Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - were back on our screens over the weekend with the return of the highly popular reality TV show I'm A Celebrity.

During the first episode, stars such as Jamie Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage, Grace Dent and Josie Gibson enter the Australian jungle in a host of different ways; the horrifying plant walk, sky-diving and token fishing with snakes and other creepy crawlies.

And while the entertainment on the show was in full swing, it was Dec's hair which got the most attention as viewers started to question whether he had dyed it or even had a hair transplant to help with thinning.

One person took to X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "Has Dec had a hair transplant? #ImACeleb", while another commented: "Dec has had something done to his hair. Is it just a longer fringe? He keeps touching it too #ImACeleb."

Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV

One asked on the social media platform: "Am I the first to mention Dec’s hair transplant?", to which one person replied: "I thought he just dyed it."

So, what do we know about the 48-year-old's hair and has Dec had a transplant?

Back in 2012, a friend of Dec's told The Sun that he had not had a hair transplant, and that he had turned to other methods to help his receding hairline.

The source said: "Declan has certainly not had a transplant. He knows his hairline is receding and has taken some steps to tackle it. There are all sorts of remedies out there you can get, including tablets and shampoos.

"He’s not exactly kept it a secret. He was even joking about it at the NTAs as people he hadn’t seen for a while had noticed the change."

I'm A Celebrity viewers noticed that Dec's hair was looking fuller during the first episode
I'm A Celebrity viewers noticed that Dec's hair was looking fuller during the first episode. Picture: ITV

According to the Mail Online, Dec has managed to improve the health of his hair with 'miracle' growth tablets called Propecia. Propecia works by inhibiting the conversion of testosterone into DHT (dihydrotestosterone).

People started questioning how Dec had achieved such luscious locks in 2019 when the press shots for that year's I'm A Celebrity were shared with the world.

In the pictures, Dec's hair appears less thin and much darker than his original salt and pepper shade previously sported in previous series.

Declan Donnelly (pictured here in 2012) is reported to have taken steps to help his hair health
Declan Donnelly (pictured here in 2012) is reported to have taken steps to help his hair health. Picture: Getty

A hair transplant is a cosmetic surgery which can cost between £1,000 and £30,000 depending on specific cases. As it is a cosmetic procedure, it is not available on the NHS.

The procedure is carried out under local anaesthetic and sedation which means it is painless and only takes one day so does not require overnight stays in hospital.

The surgery usually works by moving hair follicles from the back of the head to the thinning or bald area and the finished product is not visible until around 10 to 18 months.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott split leaving just one couple from the show still together

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson have 'split'

TV & Movies

Exclusive
Take That announce a special live show for their podcast, This Life

Take That announce special live podcast recording and you could be there

Events

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

TV & Movies

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

TV & Movies

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Lifestyle

Josie Gibson has signed up to the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2023

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne were paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies