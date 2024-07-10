When is the heatwave coming in the UK? Met Office latest forecast

10 July 2024, 12:54

Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August?
Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is the next heatwave in the UK? When will the heatwave arrive and how hot will it be?

After a cold, windy and wet June and start of July, the UK have high hopes that the rest of July and August could bring with it some hot and sunny weather - or even a heatwave.

With reports of a 'heat dome' predicted for England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, and others of a body of warm air moving up from the Iberian peninsula, many people have been left asking - when is the heatwave coming?

Meanwhile, the Met Office is keeping people updated on the forecast, but their predictions son far do not confirm any upcoming heatwave.

Here's everything we know about the improving weather conditions and when the next heatwave will hit the UK.

The UK could be set to see soaring temperatures in the coming weeks
The UK could be set to see soaring temperatures in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

When is the heatwave coming in the UK?

At the moment, there is no confirmed date for the next heatwave in the UK. While there have been reports surrounding upcoming hot weather, the officials at the Met Office haven't forecast any improving weather as 'heatwave' worthy.

They have, however, forecast that weather conditions across the UK will improve in the coming weeks, stating that July and August could bring "average temperatures overall, and drier than average conditions overall."

Meanwhile, WX Charts' maps for the 23rd and 24th July show that there is a body of warm air moving up from the Iberian peninsula, which could bring with it 30C heat.

With conflicting reports on the weather, it is hard to know for sure what is going on and whether there will be another heatwave soon. Here's what the Met Office are saying for the next month.

The Met Office has not confirmed any expected heatwaves for July or August
The Met Office has not confirmed any expected heatwaves for July or August . Picture: Getty

Met Office July and August forecast

While the Met Office have not mentioned a heatwave, they have forecast more settled weather for the UK for the second half of July and start of August.

From Wednesday, 10th July, to the Sunday, 14th July, the weather will remain unsettled across the UK.

They go on to explain that the first part of the new week (from Monday, 15th July) will bring with it rain or showers in the South West, but a westerly breeze will allow temperatures to "recover" to or around "above average", meaning that much of the UK will be warmer and sunnier.

There are, however, risks of showers, heavy rain and thunderstorms around this time and the South will see the most settled weather between 15th July and 23rd July.

Towards the end of July (from 24th July) until the start of August (7th August), "there are some signs of a slightly greater than normal chance of a more prolonged settled spell developing at some point during the period, at least for a time, and perhaps more likely in the south."

The Met Office add, however, that unsettled interludes are probable too.

The outlook isn't too bad however, with the officials forecasting: "Above average temperatures overall, and drier than average conditions overall, are very slightly favoured."

