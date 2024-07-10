UK set for 30C Iberian plume scorcher as weather maps turn red

Hot weather is on its way in July. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

A new weather forecast suggests parts of the UK could experience a 30C heatwave very soon.

New weather maps have revealed the UK could be experiencing a sizzling summer soon as temperatures are set to rise in the coming weeks.

After a freezing June (which only gifted us a tiny bit of sunshine) we're looking forward to the hot weather. Following rumours of a 'heat dome' and multiple heatwaves in July, it now looks like the UK could see highs of 30C in a matter of days.

According to WX Charts maps from the 23rd and 24th of July, there is a body of warm air moving up from the Iberian peninsula.

The Met Office have also predicted that the country could see "average temperatures overall, and drier than average conditions overall", leading many of us to kick start of summer plans into motion.

Hot weather is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Picture: WX Charts

Netweather TV explains: "There is quite a strong signal for pressure to be above normal to the north of Britain during this week, with the jet stream running to the south, sending low pressure systems across the British Isles at times.

"However, relatively high pressure to the north-east may result in southerly winds remaining relatively frequent, and there are indications that the jet stream may end up rather weak, meaning not a total washout for most of the country, with an emphasis on shallow low pressure systems."

Summer is set to bring warmer temperatures. Picture: Getty

They continue: "Generally, it looks likely to become hot in central Europe and cool in the eastern North Atlantic, with Britain lying on the boundary, suggesting that temperatures will be near or slightly below average in Northern Ireland and some other western parts of Britain, but probably above normal overall in the east of both England and Scotland.

"One or two short hot interludes are possible chiefly for the east and south-east of England. Again, there is not a strong signal for rainfall or sunshine amounts to deviate substantially from average for most of the country, although there may again be considerable regional variation, particularly in the rainfall."

The warmest temperatures will be in the south. Picture: Alamy

Netweather TV add: "However, it looks likely that with anomalously high pressure to the north-east for a lot of the time, north-east Scotland will be drier than average. Cloudier than average weather is most likely in the south-west of Britain, while north-eastern Britain is most likely to be sunnier than average."