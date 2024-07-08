Exact date UK to be hit by sizzling 30C 'heat dome' in 10-day heatwave

8 July 2024, 11:55

A 'heat dome' has been predicted
A 'heat dome' has been predicted. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

We could finally be having our first July heatwave in the coming weeks...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

July has seen rain, thunderstorms and cool temperatures so far, after a chilly June only had one heatwave the whole month.

While we expect temperatures to rise in summer, many of us have been left bemused by the cold weather that has disrupted our July plans.

However we may see some scorching temperatures soon, as forecasters Exacta Weather have predicted that the UK could see "some sort of potential heat dome scenario" in the coming weeks.

The weather agency have predicted that we could soon see highs of 30C in mid-July, with the country set to experience "extreme heat".

A 'heat dome' has been predicted for July
A 'heat dome' has been predicted for July. Picture: Getty

Exacta Weather state: "The expected and well-promised pattern change for July 10–20, particularly July 15–17, is now on and imminent for some very hot to potentially extreme heat, which is now on the horizon for many parts of the country within the next several days.

"The overnight and latest GFS runs have now also intensified, bringing earlier hot weather and potentially extreme heat to our shores within this same period in July, particularly for in and around the 17th July, when it could become exceptionally hot for large parts of the UK and Ireland, and from as early as next weekend will see things starting to warm up as summer returns."

People are hoping for warmer weather in July
People are hoping for warmer weather in July. Picture: Alamy

However the Met Office have been more reserved when it comes to predicting how the rest of the month will look.

Their long range forecast for Friday 12th July to Sunday 21st July reads: "Many areas should start this period mostly dry as a ridge of high pressure dominates the UK. It should feel pleasant enough in mostly light winds and sunshine, with temperatures generally near average, but some rural areas could experience chilly nights.

"However there is also a chance that rain may fringe into easternmost and southwesternmost areas at times. Then a transition to more generally changeable conditions looks most likely, though with a northwest-southeast split in fortunes.

"Northwestern areas will probably see more in the way of cloud and rain, whereas southeastern parts stand a better chance of longer periods of drier and at times, somewhat warmer weather. However, some rain may extend further southeast across all parts of the UK from time to time."

The weather will become drier as July continues
The weather will become drier as July continues. Picture: Alamy

But it does look like things may brighten up between Monday 22nd July to Monday 5th August, with the forecaster stating: "There are some signs of a slightly greater than normal chance of a more prolonged settled spell developing at some point during the period, at least for a time, and perhaps more likely in the south.

"However, by the same token further, perhaps shorter, unsettled interludes are probable too. Above average temperatures overall, and drier than average conditions overall, are very slightly favoured."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Edinburgh Zoo chimpanzee dies after suffering severe injuries in troop fight

UK & World

Prisoners likely to be released earlier as part of Labour plans to tackle prison overcrowding

UK & World

The Wimbledon 2024 finals will happen on 13th and 14th July

When is the Wimbledon 2024 final?

Wimbledon 2024

Brixham: Boil water notice lifted in Devon town eight weeks after outbreak of parasite in water network

UK & World

Welsh is UK's most relaxing accent, study finds

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Money Saving Expert has revealed the importance of wills

Martin Lewis sends warning to ‘unmarried’ couples who live together

Lifestyle

Sasha Attwood is the girlfriend of Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish girlfriend Rebecca Attwood's age, job, Instagram, how they met and sweet pregnancy news revealed

Celebrities

Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a final episode in 2024

Joanna Page reveals she still hasn't seen a script for the Gavin and Stacey finale

Showbiz

Olivia Attwood and Danny Dyer are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up revealed

Showbiz

Sue and Noel Radford have opened up on the anniversary of their son's passing

Sue Radford pays emotional tribute to son Alfie on 10th anniversary of his stillbirth

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Showbiz

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends

Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? The MAFS Australia star snaps back

Married at First Sight

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 continue

Showbiz

Lando Norris will be racing this weekend

Lando Norris girlfriend, net worth, nationality, height, and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Oscar Piastri has broken records at his young age

Who is F1 driver Oscar Piastri? Age, height, net worth, girlfriend and ethnicity revealed

Showbiz

Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier

Who is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte? Their marriage, kids and split rumours explained

Showbiz

Emma Raducanu is a multi-millionaire at just 21-years-old

Emma Raducanu's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Some Cineworld locations will be closing

Cineworld reportedly looking to close quarter of its UK cinemas

Lifestyle

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

Harriet Dart is hoping to go for in Wimbledon 2024

Harriet Dart fact file - Tennis star's age, boyfriend, parents, height, net worth and Instagram revealed

Showbiz