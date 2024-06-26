Summer heatwaves could lead to a rise in unexpected pregnancies across the UK

The soaring temperatures could lead to a rise in unexpected pregnancy this summer. Picture: Getty

Whilst they may not be two things you associate with one another, heat and unexpected pregnancies are linked by one thing. Contraceptives. So how could this June heatwave affect you?

With the June heatwave well underway, most of the expert advice being given involves water intake, dog walking, sleeping positions and of course proper SPF protection.

But even though this heatwave is set to end soon, the UK has a couple more to look forward to this summer.

With that in mind, we’ve all been sleeping on one huge factor, that high temperatures can affect certain types of contraception, including the most common; condoms and the contraceptive pill.

If you’re not storing your contraception correctly during these hot sweaty days, then you’re putting yourself at risk of STIs and unexpected pregnancy.

Condoms and birth control are both affected by high temperatures and sunlight. Picture: Alamy

According to Condoms.uk there are two main things to keep in mind when storing your condoms; avoid warm, damp places and keep out of direct sunlight as these can weaken the condom and make it more susceptible to tearing when used.

The ideal temperature condoms should be kept at is below 40C, and whilst this may seem very high, when London temperatures hit 30C this summer you’ll be surprised what nooks and crannies could easily hit that limit.

Places like your wallets and pockets can easily get too hot especially with your own body temperature rising.

Your car’s glovebox can easily surpass 40C if you’re parked in the sun and be weary of keeping condoms in the bathroom whether the humidity and dampness could affect them.

Finally, condoms should be kept out of direct sunlight, which includes indoor surfaces like window sills and on top of your drawers.

Condoms weaken when exposed to direct sunlight. Picture: Alamy

When it comes to the contraceptive pill and birth control that contains hormones such as estrogen and progestin, according to twentyeighthealth.com, heat or temperatures higher than 30C can make them less effective.

Places to keep in mind to avoid during these heatwaves will be in your car, especially the boot if you’re planning to stay somewhere overnight.

Also, your airline baggage, if you’re planning a holiday, can be left in the sun for long periods of time before being transported onto the plane.

And the usual; kitchen and bathroom cabinets, especially near stove tops and showers where the temperature and humidity aren’t controlled.

The contraceptive pill can change colour, smell and texture when damaged by sunlight and heat. Picture: Alamy

If you’re unsure whether your pill has been affected by the temperature, take note of its colour, smell and texture.

If you can see they’re not their usual colour, if there are any changes in smell or if you notice the pills have softened or hardened, you may want to replace your prescription.

To summarise, heat and sun weaken condoms causing them to tear more easily and they lower the efficacy of birth control pills and both situations could lead to unexpected pregnancies.

So double-check where you’ll be keeping your contraceptives this summer.