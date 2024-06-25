Most affordable supermarket sun creams and reviews from Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and more

By Tiasha Debray

With summer arriving and Britain expecting several heatwaves on the way, it’s time to do your research into the best supermarket-brand sun creams to keep your skin protected this season from Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and more.

UK’s first heatwave of the season kicked off on the 24th of June and will end after less than a week but as temperatures rise, sun protection has never been more important.

With a number more heatwaves on the way over the next three months, we’ve got advice for walking your dog and keeping cool whilst sleeping, but what about skincare?

Here are the best supermarket-branded sun creams that give you a bang for your buck, from Aldi, Lido Tesco, Sainsbury’s and more.

TESCO

Tesco Soleil Sun Lotion Spf 50 200Ml

Price: £2.80 for 200ml

Tesco’s own brand Soleil comes in cream, spray, roll-on and even lip balm form. And the 200ml bottom of lotion goes up to factor 50 to give your skin the highest protection from UV rays.

According to the site, the lotion is water-resistant and is supposedly light and non-greasy for easy absorption.

Reviews of the product on the site reveal that Soleil Sun is;

Good for: value and easy application

Bad for: greasy and may stain clothing

With one review reading, “We've used these for years now. They are quite liquidy so I was a bit worried but I promise it works great and smells lovely. In 2 years I forgot to put sunscreen on once while in holiday and I just got burnt to a crisp in 5 min if swimming. This proved to me this works very well. Will buy again great value for money and easy to apply.”

But another reading, “Do not buy this unless you want your clothes permanently stained! The lotion does not wash out of your clothes and however carefully you try to avoid your clothes it’s unavoidable at times.”

ALDI

Lacura SPF 30 Moisturising Sun Lotion 200ml

Price: £2.49 for 200ml

Aldi’s own brand Lacura comes in a clear spray, roll-ons and kid's range that go up to factor 50 for the highest protection with a 5-star UVA rating.

The Independent recommended, “For lighter skin tones, a high SPF may be what you reach for to avoid getting burnt, and the Lacura SPF 50+ sensitive lotion is topping our wish lists. Darker skin tones will be best using the Lacura SPF 30 clear sun spray for sun protection without any white cast”

The publication’s review of the product revealed that Lacura Sun Lotion is;

Good for: value and protection

Bad for: packaging

According to the writer, they had trouble with the bottle, writing, “Mainly because the squirty style bottle isn’t the most secure when rolling around at the bottom of your bag – we learnt that the hard way. But it ensured we didn’t burn, so we can’t fault it.”

LIDL

Cien Sun Lotion SPF 50 250ml

Price: £3:09 for 250ml

Lidl’s own brand Cien Sun went up to SPF 50 and was even awarded; Most Loved by You’ in 2024 May 2024 Lidl Favourites Survey.

Cien Sun is a vegan product and if you’re wondering how normal sunscreen isn’t vegan, common additives in suncream include beeswax, lanolin, carmine (a red pigment), and certain types of collagen.

The product was reviewed on Reddit which revealed that Cien Sun Lotion is;

Good for: value and scent

Bad for: oiliness

One reviewer wrote: “The mild floral scent made a surprising change and the packaging was also the nicest of the lot. It would look nice in your bathroom or on your beach towel.”

Another reviewer wrote, “This is oily. Really oily. At first, I struggled a bit to apply it, it wouldn't sink in and it felt like I was just moving white paste around my face.”

SAINSBURY'S

Sun Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF50+ 200ml

Price: £5.50 for 200ml

Sainsbury's own brand is called Sun Protect and whilst it is SPF 50+ and has a 5-star UV rating, it’s also one of the more expensive options.

The cream contains soothing ingredients like green tea extract and vitamin E and claims to provide 24-hour hydration.

The product was reviewed by the tabloids which revealed that Sun Protect Lotion is;

Good for: value, protection and moisturising

Bad for: application

The reviewer wrote: “Although the bottle says it’s ‘easily absorbed’, it took me ages to rub this in and it left a slightly sticky sheen on my skin.”

A doctor told the tabloid that “it’s offering pretty good protection for only one application.”

MORRISON'S

Morrisons Protect & Nourish Sun Lotion SPF50 200ml

Price: £4.50 for 200ml

Morrisons' own brand is also called Protect & Nourish which is also a vegan product and offers up to 50+ SPF protection.

Whilst it may not have as many options as other brands, Protect does uniquely offer a specific sun cream to protect your scalp, often a part of the body that gets forgotten.

The product was reviewed by the tabloids which revealed that Sun Protect Lotion is;

Good for: value and smell

Bad for: product options

The reviewer wrote: “One of the things I loved about this sun cream was its appealing smell, which lasts well on the skin. The product is non-greasy and has a nice moisturising feel to it too, meaning it blended in smoothly and didn't leave me feeling sticky.”

ASDA

ASDA Protect Sun Lotion Spray SPF50+ Very High

Price: £4.00 for 200ml.

Asda's own brand is called Protect, they are also vegan and can come in a spray, squeezy bottle or lip balm form. The cream will protect you up to factor 50 and has a 5-star UVA rating which is the best of the best,

The product was reviewed on their site which revealed that Protect Sun Lotion is;

Good for: application and protection

Bad for: texture and consistency

Reviews of the product on the site read “I can see why this suncream was top of the list, it is easy to put on and doesn’t leave an awful smell behind, protects from sunburn and still get a nice tan.. Perfect”

The reviewer in the tabloids claimed, “The thickest of all the lotions I tried, this felt very gloopy and sticky.”