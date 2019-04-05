You can now buy 'consent condoms' that can only be opened by two people

5 April 2019, 12:38 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 12:49

The 'consent condoms' are currently available in Argentina
The 'consent condoms' are currently available in Argentina. Picture: Tulipan

An Argentinian company have released the condoms, that require four hands to open, in a bid to ensure sex is consensual

You can now buy 'consent condoms' that require four hands simultaneously placed on 'pressure points' on the packaging to open.

Read more: YouTuber parents blasted for telling their six-year-old daughter they'd given away the dog then filming her cry

The condoms, released by Argentinian contraceptive firm Tulipan, were developed to ensure consent in sex - though it is unclear just how successful they will be.

They are currently available in Argentina, with the company planning to give them away for free in bars and events in Buenos Aires.

Joaquin Campins, the general director of the BBDO agency, which cooperated with the company to make the condoms, said in a statement: "If it's not a yes, it's a no.

Read more: Meghan Markle baby moon: Inside Hampshire’s posh £10,000-a-night Heckfield Place Hotel

"Tulipan has always spoken of safe pleasure but for this campaign we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship - pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent first.”

The condoms were developed after a survey revealed that only 14.5 per cent of Argentinian men regularly use condoms during sex.

It is hoped that the condoms will encourage consent in sex
It is hoped that the condoms will encourage consent in sex. Picture: Tulipan

Around 65 per cent said they'd never used them, and a worrying 20.5 per cent had never used them.

Read more: Dad tells son they're going to Disneyland but takes him to Poundland instead in 'cruel' April Fools prank

Psychiatrist and sexologist Walter Ghedin said, according to The Sun: "The agreement in sexual relations should be a guideline that begins before, during and after any relationship, it implies respect, mutual pleasure and confidentiality.

"The use of contraceptive methods is one of the issues that should be agreed upon, and the use of the prophylactic appears as a necessary question in both fleeting and stable relationships."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The couple have been blasted for their 'cruel' prank

YouTuber parents blasted for telling their six-year-old daughter they'd given away the dog then filming her cry
The new collection features incredible baked highlighters suitable for all skin tones

Illamasqua Nude Collection: Cruelty free brand reveals new marble highlighter

Beauty

Royal Mail reply to girl who lost her mum

Four-year-old girl writes letter to her mother in heaven and gets the sweetest reply

News

Pat McGrath is Selfridges' first Beauty Expert

Pat McGrath's Mothership has landed in Selfridges and it's out of this world

Beauty

Brexit will mean Brits won't be able to take porky treats and cheese platters on their travels

Brits warned taking pork pies and cheese to Europe would be ILLEGAL with no-deal Brexit

News

Trending on Heart

London Celebrity Sightings - March 5, 2019

Holly and Phil will be replaced by Emily Attak and John Barrowman during their break from This Morning

TV & Movies

Sean Slater is returning to EastEnders

Sean Slater to return to EastEnders as mum Jean battles cancer

TV & Movies

Holly and Stacey were quizzed on their sex lives in last night's episode

Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon shock Celebrity Juice viewers with VERY x-rated sex confession

Celebrities

Danny Dyer has starred as Mick Carter on EastEnders since 2013

Danny Dyer wants breast reduction surgery to get rid of "man boobs"

Showbiz

Stephanie said it's 'more expensive' to work full-time

Single mum-of-three claims it's "more expensive" to work full-time

News

Kelly's teamed a satin midi skirt with a black roll neck jumper

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her satin midi skirt

Celebrities