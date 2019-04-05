YouTuber parents blasted for telling their six-year-old daughter they'd given away the dog then filming her cry

The couple have been blasted for their 'cruel' prank. Picture: YouTube

Savannah and Cole LaBrant from California have been blasted by their subscribers after their April Fools prank backfired

A YouTuber couple have caused controversy after pranking their six-year-old daughter by telling her they'd given away the family dog - then filming her crying and putting the video on the internet.

Californian couple Savannah and Cole LaBrant, who have 9 million subscribers to their channel, uploaded a video titled: 'We Have To Give Our Puppy Away... Saying Goodbye Forever'. It showed them telling their daughter Everleigh that they'd given away their dog Carl - and it racked up a whopping received 2.6 million viewers.

The 14-minute video begins with the couple telling the girl they have 'sad news', and the camera shows Everleigh lying face down on the sofa looking upset.

Cole then asks Everleigh to explain to the camera what's just happened, but she's too upset. Savannah then explains that they have to give their dog away.

Everleigh, who is clutching Carl, then continues to sit on the sofa crying while Savannah explains that there are "a few reasons why we're doing what we're doing.

"Basically we're giving Carl away to somebody else, because we feel we can't take good enough care of him at our house."

She adds that they're "just busy doing stuff".

Savannah continues: "Second he poops and pees all over our house all the time.

"We feel bad, we feel he needs someone who can take him outside more often.

"We just feel like there's a better home for him right now.

"And she feels he'll get lost at their new house, which has a two-acre garden."

Savannah then says "Everleigh is really sad", and Cole adds: "We're going to let her give him away to whoever she wants".

Cole then tells Everleigh it was a joke, adding: : "The last thing we wanted to tell you, is tomorrow is April Fool's. We're keeping Carl!"

He then laughs as he says: "I thought she's not even going to fall for that, Everleigh is not gullible at all, we're always tricking each other, and we've been April Fooling each other all day long.

"So when I told her, she started crying, I'm like, she believes it, she buried her head in the pillow and I'm like is she for real or is she faking it?"

Many people flocked to the comments section to blast the couple for their 'cruel' prank, with one writing: "If you prank your child to the point of CRYING, you are a bad person."

Another wrote: "This is genuinely cruel and I'm f**** furious over it.

"Honesty for me it's further proof that the genre of "vlogging" is inherently exploitative and thrives on b******like this."

Responding to the controversy, the couple released another video titled 'Addressing All The Hate We've Received' in which they said: "We do apologise for our misjudgement. We will be better."