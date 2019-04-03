Dad tells son they're going to Disneyland but takes him to Poundland instead in 'cruel' April Fools prank

3 April 2019, 15:43

The dad posted about the prank on Twitter
The dad posted about the prank on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/Joe Heenan

The Glaswegian dad posted photos of the prank on his Twitter page

In probably the most savage April Fools prank of the decade, a dad from Scotland fooled his son into thinking he was taking him to Disneyland, but took him to Poundland instead.

Read more: Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money

Joe Heenan, who hails from Glasgow, told his son that they were going somewhere with 'land' in the name, and allowed him to think they were jetting off to Paris. But they just went to the airport Poundland instead.

Not satisfied with crushing his son's hopes, dreams and providing what we assume has been the biggest let-down of his life, the man also posted photos of the boy looking sad and disgruntled, suitcase in hand, next to a Poundland shop.

He wrote alongside the pic: "I told him we were going on holiday to a place ending with land. He was like 'Oh my god! Is it Disneyland?' He was so excited. Hahahahaha! #AprilFools".

Read more: UK weather forecast: SNOW expected to hit Britain this week

Twitter users were quick to voice their approval / shock / in-some-cases-disgust of the prank, with one writing: "Cruel dad".

Another added: “Ohh, look at his disappointed little face! You’re so mean!”

Many insisted that the man should take him to Disneyland as an apology for the joke, with one writing: Well ya going to have to take him to Disneyl;and now. Ya can’t pull something like that and not have a backup card”.

A second wrote: “Some things are sacred. You do not joke about Disneyland. Poor kiddo.”

NOW READ:

Parents could face airport delays if travelling with kids who have different surnames

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image)

Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money
Parents kids airport delays

Parents could face airport delays if travelling with kids who have different surnames
Jeni Bonell has 16 children

Mum of SIXTEEN children reveals how she keeps her kids doing housework from the age of EIGHT
Widower Simon Thomas admitted the run up to Mother's Day has been challenging

Simon Thomas reduces fans to tears with Mother's Day tribute to tragic wife
Want to reduce your child's screen time? Read on... (stock image)

Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds

Trending on Heart

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile out in the UK and who else stars in Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy movie?

TV & Movies

Shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on London's Heart

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her snake-print shirt

Celebrities

Ted Bundy was sentenced to death for his crimes in 1989

How many people did Ted Bundy kill, when did the serial killer die and what is the new Zac Efron movie about?

TV & Movies

Lily Collins portrays Elizabeth in the Netflix movie

Where is Ted Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer now and what has Lily Collins said about playing her in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile?

TV & Movies

Mark has his wife Katie have been hit by 'cheating' claims

Who is Mark Labbett's wife Katie, what are the cheating claims, and how old is their son?

Celebrities

Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright

Sam Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for TOWIE 10th anniversary

TV & Movies