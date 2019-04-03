Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money

3 April 2019, 11:06

The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image)
The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image). Picture: Getty

The man didn't think it was his responsibility to pay for formula as his wife chose not to breastfeed

A new dad has caused controversy after revealing that he doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula for his own baby - and that his wife should fit the bill instead.

Read more: Mum of SIXTEEN children reveals how she keeps her kids doing housework from the age of EIGHT

The man's controversial claim has sparked fury on Twitter (stock image)
The man's controversial claim has sparked fury on Twitter (stock image). Picture: Getty

Posting on Reddit, the unidentified man revealed that his wife had chosen not to continue breastfeeding, and wanted to use baby formula instead. adding: "I think if she wants to stop for basically no reason, then the money for formula should come out of her personal spending money because she is the one making the decision."

He then wrote: "She says I'm an a***** and it should come from the family / grocery budget (which is already tight) even though I don't have a say."

Read more: Mum demands other women to 'stop being lazy' and lose baby weight

After a screenshot of his post was shared on Twitter, many users have reacted with outrage.

One wrote: "take all the food out of the house and tell him to get fed on his own body".

Another added: "imagine the nightmare of having a child with someone only to find that this is how they act".

A third wrote: "She should invoice him for the hours spent nursing / pumping and take that out of his budget."

Another suggested the wife get her own back on her husband, writing: "replace all the milk in the house w breast milk and tell him if he wants regular milk it comes out of his expenses".

NOW READ:

Mum begs strangers for BREAST MILK on Facebook

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Parents kids airport delays

Parents could face airport delays if travelling with kids who have different surnames
Jeni Bonell has 16 children

Mum of SIXTEEN children reveals how she keeps her kids doing housework from the age of EIGHT
Widower Simon Thomas admitted the run up to Mother's Day has been challenging

Simon Thomas reduces fans to tears with Mother's Day tribute to tragic wife
Want to reduce your child's screen time? Read on... (stock image)

Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds
Oxford Street Retail Outlets

Zara REMOVES kidswear advert blasted by mums for being 'inappropriate' and 'suggestive'

News

Trending on Heart

Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright

Sam Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for TOWIE 10th anniversary

TV & Movies

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Adam Collard "furious" at Zara McDermott after wild night out with Deli Ali

TV & Movies

Stacey is pregnant with her third baby

Stacey Solomon has found out the gender of her baby... was Coleen Nolan right?

Celebrities

Jacob will expose abuser Maya Stepney next week

Emmerdale's Jacob to reveal he's been sleeping with his stepmum

TV & Movies

Iconic London Illuminator

Five under the radar beauty brands that you need to try

Beauty

Emma Hardie Moringa Gel

Emma Hardie adds new product to Moringa range

Beauty