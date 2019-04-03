Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money

The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image). Picture: Getty

The man didn't think it was his responsibility to pay for formula as his wife chose not to breastfeed

A new dad has caused controversy after revealing that he doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula for his own baby - and that his wife should fit the bill instead.

The man's controversial claim has sparked fury on Twitter (stock image). Picture: Getty

Posting on Reddit, the unidentified man revealed that his wife had chosen not to continue breastfeeding, and wanted to use baby formula instead. adding: "I think if she wants to stop for basically no reason, then the money for formula should come out of her personal spending money because she is the one making the decision."

He then wrote: "She says I'm an a***** and it should come from the family / grocery budget (which is already tight) even though I don't have a say."

After a screenshot of his post was shared on Twitter, many users have reacted with outrage.

One wrote: "take all the food out of the house and tell him to get fed on his own body".

Another added: "imagine the nightmare of having a child with someone only to find that this is how they act".

A third wrote: "She should invoice him for the hours spent nursing / pumping and take that out of his budget."

Another suggested the wife get her own back on her husband, writing: "replace all the milk in the house w breast milk and tell him if he wants regular milk it comes out of his expenses".

