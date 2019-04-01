Mum of SIXTEEN children reveals how she keeps her kids doing housework from the age of EIGHT

Jeni Bonell has 16 children
Jeni Bonell has 16 children. Picture: Facebook

Jeni Bonell from, Queensland, Australia, has shared the rota she uses to keep her kids in check

A mum of 16 children - nine boys and seven girls - has revealed how she managed to ensure all her kids help out with the housework from the age of eight.

Jeni makes sure all her kids pull their weight and do chores around the house
Jeni makes sure all her kids pull their weight and do chores around the house. Picture: Facebook

Jeni Bonell, from Australia, has children ranging from four to 28. They are: Jesse, Brooke, Claire, Natalie, Karl, Samuel, Cameron, Sabrina, Tim, Brandon, Eve, Nate, Rachel, Eric, Damian and Katelyn.

"We have to keep some sort of order to the chaos that is our big family," she said, according to The Sun.

"Our job roster came about back when we had six or seven children.

"I was a stay-at-home mum and dad was working hard." she continued.

She continued: "Even though the children were small I felt as though I wasn't teaching them how to learn these skills and how to give back to the family.

"If mums are doing all the jobs all the time, no one is having any fun.

"If you live here you work here.... after all when they move out into their own homes all the jobs are theirs."

The Bonell family work out the roster once a week
The Bonell family work out the roster once a week. Picture: Facebook

She went on to reveal that she makes laminated cards for each family member that document what jobs they have to do that week, and they sit down once a week with their timetables.

Jeni continued: "We put our kids on the roster at the age of eight.

She said the younger ones got "upset" if they weren't on the roster.

The roster hangs on the wall for all to see
The roster hangs on the wall for all to see. Picture: Facebook

"I think it's cute, it's really encouraging," she said.

"The roster hangs on the wall.

"It's so everyone can see what job they are on that night and learn different skills."

