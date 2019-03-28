Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds

28 March 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 14:23

Want to reduce your child's screen time? Read on... (stock image)
How to stop your kids from using your phone: mum reveals genius hack involving 'grayscale'

The idea of reducing your child's screen time can seem like an impossible task, but one mum has revealed her very simple hack to putting kids off picking up her mobile phone.

Read more: Mum reveals 'magic' Nurofen tube hack that easily removes splinters from children

Australian parenting site Mamamia recommends switching your own phone to grayscale (which makes your phone completely black and white), as they claim that setting makes the phone less appealing to youngsters.

Reducing your child's screen time can seem an impossible task (stock image)
The company says: “Grayscale mode makes your phone less addicting. Go from bright and shiny to gray and calming.

“It's like turning your favourite dessert into your least favourite vegetable.”

Read more: Incredible hack shows how to clean a kettle in minutes with £1 bottle of vinegar

Many mums were quick to praise the tip, with one writing: “My kids’ interest in my devices has also dropped dramatically!”

Another added: “I think it’s very effective for the scrolling and have made the shortcut so I can quickly turn back to colour to check my Whatsapp etc.

Setting your phone to gray scale can put kids off reaching for it (stock image)
“And yesterday at swimming lessons my youngest asked to look at my phone, saw the colour and said “it’s broken” and gave it back! So that’s a win.”

Read more: Mum's genius £2 hack removes stains from school uniforms using baby bottle cleaner

And the hack needn't just be for children - many adults have praised its ability to reduce their own screen time, too, with one writing: I've been doing this a month now and my phone usage has dropped dramatically. It's back to being a tool and not a reward system."

iPhone users can activate the setting by going to Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations.

