Mum's genius £2 hack removes stains from school uniforms using baby bottle cleaner

The uniform hack uses just baby bottle cleaner . Picture: Facebook

Over 15,000 have since shared the hack on Facebook, with many parents claiming they were eager to try the uniform cleaning hack at home.

A mother of two has set the internet alight with her affordable hack to make school uniform shirts bright white again.

Ashley Baxter from Glenrothes in Scotland shared her discovery on Facebook, after seeing the tip on a fan page for cleaning expert Mrs Hinch.

Surprised by the results, she spread the word about using Milton Sterilising Fluid, a mild form of bleach which retails at £2.20.

Taking to Facebook, Ashley wrote: "OK so I'm slightly embarrassed to post this, but!! As little kids explore, spill foods, paints etc, I saw a tip on Mrs Hinch page about Milton steriliser fluid, (Mrs H hasn't done this, I tried it after seeing on a fan page it takes stains out).

Ashley Baxter shared her cleaning hack on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

"Knowing I had some sitting though ah I'll give it a bash cos this one top is very discoloured not gonna lose anything!

"Next to the picture of the now white shirt she added: 'Well this is the result!!! I'm about to go do all her shirts and white tops now!"

"Pretty impressed with this! Although it hasn't taken the permanent marker off it'll be fine under a dress."

She later edited the message to add: "Getting so many messages asking how to do it, it's really simple! 1 part Milton 3 part water in a large mixing bowl with boiling water soak for 2hrs then wash on a white wash. Happy whitening'."

