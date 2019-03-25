Mum reveals 'magic' Nurofen tube hack that easily removes splinters from children

25 March 2019, 14:44

The 'genius' hack is said to easily remove splinters from your child (stock image)
The 'genius' hack is said to easily remove splinters from your child (stock image). Picture: Getty

The clever hack is also said to help remove bee venom and glass in a simple and pain-free way

A mum has praised a 'magic' hack for removing splinters, glass and even bee venom from children - and it only requires the tube used to administer Nurofen.

Read more: Mum begs strangers for BREAST MILK on Facebook

Sharing her genius 'first aid hack' on Facebook, the Australian mum wrote: "If you have ever bought Nurofen for kids before, you would know it comes with this little thing to measure/administer the liquid medicine."

The woman has been praised by other mums for her 'genius' hack
The woman has been praised by other mums for her 'genius' hack. Picture: Facebook

She went on to claim that the suction removes "splinters, tiny shards of glass and bee sting venom in a quick, non-invasive, painless way."

The mum added: "Simply place the outer tube hole over the wound site, press firmly against the skin, then pull the inside orange tube out really quickly.

"The vacuum in the tube should extract the offending item.

The hack can be used to remove glass and splinters from children (stock image)
The hack can be used to remove glass and splinters from children (stock image). Picture: Getty

And many were quick to comment their approval of the post, with one writing: "Such a great idea. Kids panic if you go near them with needles and tweezers to get those things out."

Another added: "Great for blackheads too."

MORE HACKS:

Mum's genius £2 hack removes stains from school uniforms using baby bottle cleaner

Mum reveals GENIUS two-minute hack that stops laundry smelling of damp

Woman reveals secret iPhone hack that makes texting so much easier

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The mum was inundated with offers of breast milk from strangers on the internet (stock image)

Mum begs strangers for BREAST MILK on Facebook

School unisex toilet debate

Secondary school receives backlash after installing CCTV cameras in unisex toilets
Some schools are changing their clocks

Schools in the UK are replacing analog clocks because children can’t read them
Parents looking for Disney Princess nanny

These parents are seeking a Disney princess nanny for their twins, and they’re willing to pay £40,000 a year
Simon Thomas' son is starting to forget his mum Gemma

Fresh anguish for Simon Thomas as son, 8, starts to forget memories of tragic mum

Trending on Heart

Ukrainian singer MARUV will no longer compete in Eurovision 2019

Why are Ukraine banned from performing at the Eurovision Song Contest and why isn't MARUV performing?

Music

Scarlett Moffatt strikes a pose on the red carpet

Scarlett Moffatt looks unrecognisable in throwback snap

Celebrities

National treasure Sir David Attenborough urges us to tackle climate change

Sir David Attenborough's Climate Change documentary: Here's what the new film covers

TV & Movies

Rick Edwards joined us in the Heart studio

Rick Edwards says there’s ‘no excuse’ for producers not to support ‘fragile’ reality stars

Celebrities

Celebrity Sightings In London - February 7, 2013

Geri Halliwell furious with Mel B amid fears sex claims would derail Spice Girls tour

Showbiz

Mel B claims she had sex with Geri Halliwell

What happened between Mel B and Geri Halliwell and what have the Spice Girls said?

Celebrities