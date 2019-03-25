Mum reveals 'magic' Nurofen tube hack that easily removes splinters from children

The 'genius' hack is said to easily remove splinters from your child (stock image). Picture: Getty

The clever hack is also said to help remove bee venom and glass in a simple and pain-free way

A mum has praised a 'magic' hack for removing splinters, glass and even bee venom from children - and it only requires the tube used to administer Nurofen.

Sharing her genius 'first aid hack' on Facebook, the Australian mum wrote: "If you have ever bought Nurofen for kids before, you would know it comes with this little thing to measure/administer the liquid medicine."

The woman has been praised by other mums for her 'genius' hack. Picture: Facebook

She went on to claim that the suction removes "splinters, tiny shards of glass and bee sting venom in a quick, non-invasive, painless way."

The mum added: "Simply place the outer tube hole over the wound site, press firmly against the skin, then pull the inside orange tube out really quickly.

"The vacuum in the tube should extract the offending item.

The hack can be used to remove glass and splinters from children (stock image). Picture: Getty

And many were quick to comment their approval of the post, with one writing: "Such a great idea. Kids panic if you go near them with needles and tweezers to get those things out."

Another added: "Great for blackheads too."

