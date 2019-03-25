Mum begs strangers for BREAST MILK on Facebook

The mum was inundated with offers of breast milk from strangers on the internet (stock image). Picture: Getty

A mum from Australia asked the internet for help after discovering that her breast milk supply was low and her baby couldn't tolerate formula

Joanne Campbell was devastated to learn that she wouldn't be able to breastfeed her baby - but was inundated with offers of strangers' breast milk after asking the internet for help.

Her son Jayden was born tongue-tied - meaning the strip of skin that connects his tongue to the bottom of mouth is shorter than normal - so he was unable to latch on properly, and her supply of breast milk was low.

The baby was unable to drink formula milk as it gave him an upset stomach (stock image). Picture: Getty

In addition, formula milk upset baby Jayden's stomach, so she was forced to look for an alternative.

It was then that she turned to Facebook for help, and asked for breast milk donations from mum support groups.

Within days, Joanne, 32, had received dozens of offers of help from other mums.

Joanne said, according to The Sun: : "I found out these Facebook groups for mum's donating their milk before I even gave birth as I was hoping to donate my own milk - but I had no idea I would need it myself.

"After writing my first post about needing the milk for Hayden I was inundated with messages from women who were willing to help.

"I went to one woman's house for my first batch of frozen milk and have since used another seven donors in a bid to feed Hayden with milk instead of formula. I now store it all in my freezer.

"Hayden didn't get on well with the formula based products as it gave him a stomach ache so I did everything I could to avoid it.

"Some people find it disgusting and don't understand why we'd share another human bodily fluid but I find it so normal now.

"There are some bacterial diseases you can catch through breast milk but I don't believe any mums on the group would donate their milk if they had anything that could harm another baby.

