Cleaning-mad mum uses £1 paste to transform frying pans

24 March 2019, 15:52

The powerful paste is available at budget home stores including Home Bargains, Poundland and The Range.
"I couldn't believe the results! I'm off to stock up!"

If you struggle to remove grime and grease from your dirty frying pans then you might want to stock up on this super-cheap paste that leaves kitchenware looking brand new.

A cleaning-mad mum shared the secret to her sparkling pans when she posted incredible before and after pictures on the Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It.

A cleaning-mad mum revealed her £1 secret to getting kitchenware spick and span.
She said: "I couldn&squot;t believe the results! I&squot;m off to stock up!"
She revealed that Astonish Oven and Cookware Cleaner, that costs just £1, was responsible for transforming the stained pan.

"I use low calorie spray oil for one of my pans and always struggle to clean it after. We are a large family so I cook a lot,” wrote the mum.

Astonish Oven and Cookware Cleaner was responsible for transforming the filthy frying pan.
After struggling to get her hands on cult, grime-busting product “The Pink Stuff”, recommended by cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch herself, the savvy mum said Astonish was a great alternative.

One Mrs Hinch fan even wrote: "I prefer the Astonish to The Pink Stuff!"

The powerful paste, packed with vegetable soap and natural mineral abrasive, is available at a string of budget home stores including Home Bargains, Poundland and The Range.

Want more incredible cleaning tips, tricks and product recommendations?

Marks and Spencer have launched a new cruelty-free range of cleaning products just in time for spring, there's a £4 'miracle' spray that cleans everything from sinks to sofas, and one mum uses this £3.50 two-ingredient trick to clean her filthy grill and oven trays.

