Cleaning-mad mum uses £1 paste to transform frying pans

The powerful paste is available at budget home stores including Home Bargains, Poundland and The Range. Picture: Facebook

If you struggle to remove grime and grease from your dirty frying pans then you might want to stock up on this super-cheap paste that leaves kitchenware looking brand new.

A cleaning-mad mum shared the secret to her sparkling pans when she posted incredible before and after pictures on the Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It.

She revealed that Astonish Oven and Cookware Cleaner, that costs just £1, was responsible for transforming the stained pan.

"I use low calorie spray oil for one of my pans and always struggle to clean it after. We are a large family so I cook a lot,” wrote the mum.

After struggling to get her hands on cult, grime-busting product “The Pink Stuff”, recommended by cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch herself, the savvy mum said Astonish was a great alternative.

One Mrs Hinch fan even wrote: "I prefer the Astonish to The Pink Stuff!"

The powerful paste, packed with vegetable soap and natural mineral abrasive, is available at a string of budget home stores including Home Bargains, Poundland and The Range.

